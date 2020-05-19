Hunger strike lawyers in Turkey, Mediterranea joins tweet bombing promoted by Democratic Jurists

The situation of lawyers detained in Turkish prisons, excluded, as political prisoners, from the government’s emergency release measures is rapidly deteriorating. Two lawyers, Ebru Timtik and Aytac Unsal, detained for political crimes, on hunger strike for more than 100 days, have proclaimed the strike “until death” since 5 April and are no longer taking supplements.

The international silence on the situation in Turkey is frightening and is only broken by the initiatives that the organizations of lawyers and associations have been putting in place for months, also affecting the Forensic Orders, the National Forensic Council and at European level also the CCBE (Council of Forensic Orders Europeans).

Mediterranea Saving Humans joins the initiative of Democratic Jurists, a protest and awareness-raising tweet bombing on Wednesday 20 May starting at 10 am with the following text: # freeAytaçandEbrü Solidarity to # Aytaç and # Ebrü, lawyers in hunger strike. Freedom NOW for #Lawyers detained in #Turkey

UIKI ONLUS – MEDITERRANEA SAVING HUMANS – ANTIGONE – A BRIDGE FOR