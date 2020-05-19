Disabled the OnePlus 8 Pro filter in China to see through clothes

The news related to the filter for OnePlus 8 Pro that showed through clothes and objects had worldwide resonance and apparently it also caused embarrassment to Chinese society that through a post published on Weibo announced that

The producer apologized for the incident and claimed that the update that will lead to the deactivation of the camera will be distributed to users within a week in China, while it has not disclosed information on arrival in other markets.

At the same time, OnePlus also specified that the decision is part of the company’s strategy which always aims to ensure maximum privacy for users. The Color Filter, reads in the post, will be activated again only when all the problems are resolved.

For those who have not followed the story, OnePlus on OnePlus 8 Pro has dedicated a 5MP sensor to the Color Filter Camera which, thanks to the software functions, has been used by various YouTubers to view through plastic objects (the example of the Apple TV is striking) ) or even through various fabrics.

Such a decision was widely in the air, but many pointed out that deactivating the sensor effectively makes OnePlus 8 Pro the same as the “basic” model on a photographic level, despite the higher price.

Update at 18:46 19/05/2020: OnePlus is keen to specify that the camera will not be disabled. For more information on the matter, the Chinese company has published a detailed post on its official forum (in English).

Here is the translation: “In recent days there has been much discussion about the capabilities of the Color Filter Camera of OnePlus 8 Pro. Many users and media have talked about the unique photos that can be taken with it, but some have also asked questions about its ability to see through certain materials.

Although we believe this camera offers users the opportunity to be more creative […], we also understand the concerns that have been raised. Therefore, we are already working on an OTA update that we will launch in the coming weeks to continue offering the Photochrom filter, however limiting other features that may be of concern.

We decided to temporarily disable this filter on HydrogenOS because of […] some false and misleading information circulating on social media in China. However, we do not plan to disable this filter on OxygenOS, our global operating system, so we can focus on providing the OTA as soon as possible“.