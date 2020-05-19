- Klopp: “Do not win title? There is worse in life” All Juve
- Liverpool, Klopp: “Stop unfair Premier but there is worse than not being champions” – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Klopp: “Championship canceled? There are worse things in life. A lot of people are dead” ALL WEB market
- Klopp: “There are worse things in life than winning the championship. The English clubs… ”fcinter1908
- Spadafora: “Football must continue”. Klopp: “Unjust to stop the championship” Corriere dello Sport.it
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://www.tuttojuve.com/altre-notizie/klopp-non-vincere-titolo-c-e-di-peggio-nella-vita-514583