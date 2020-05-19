Coronavirus, EU: telephone conversation between Conte and Merkel on the Franco-German pact

rep
Bazooka Merkel-Macron, EU aid of 500 billion. One hundred to Italy
Of the money foreseen by the agreement on the Recovery Fund, Italy would go 100 million euros. But the oppositions say they are perplexed and not very confident with respect to the initiative of the German Chancellor Merkel and the French President Macron and the grillini warn of the danger that in any case the EU will remain directed towards the aid of the Mes, the so-called Save States Fund: “At the plans high of the European Union – say the 5Stelle – the agreement is not yet there “.
Franco-German 500 billion pact, wary opposition: “No a priori foreclosures, but still too nebulous outlines”
A few hours before the phone call to Merkel, Prime Minister Conte had also heard the French President Macron, and the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, also addressing the issue, in addition to the Recovery Fund, of the impact of Covid-19 on tourism .
Recovery Fund, Le Maire: “It will be a tough game, four opposing countries”. Conte-Macron phone call: “Negotiation is ambitious”
