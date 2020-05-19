BİM 20 May current catalog is coming with discounts! Samsung Galaxy A70 surprise at BİM on Wednesday

BİM May 20, the current catalog will be presented to the customers by the company again with tens of discount products. In the catalog, where there are different opportunities, the Samsung Galaxy A70 smart phone is among the prominent products. As it is known, due to the curfew, the products that are normally offered for sale for a while on Friday are offered for sale on Wednesday. Here are the products to be sold tomorrow …

BİM 20 MAY ACTUAL CATALOG

Samsung Galaxy A70 Mobile Phone

Ram: 6 GB

• Super Fast Charge: 25 W

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Increased Memory: 512 GB

• Android 9.0

• In-Screen Fingerprint Reader

6.7 “1080×2400 FHD Super Amoled screen

Video UHD (3840 x 2160) @ 30fps

8-Core Processor (2.0GHz + 1.7 GHz)

Triple Rear Camera 32.0 MP (F1.7) + 5.0 MP (F2.2) + 8.0 MP (F2.2) Front Camera 32.0 Mp (F2.0)

• Face recognition

• Battery Power 4500 mAh

• Year 2 is Samsung Guaranteed Turkey

• 3 color options