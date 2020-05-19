Maccabi Tel Aviv: Ex Machi Lampa was charged with kidnapping his son

Apparently besides the fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv, only the mice remember, but a decade ago Eliyahu turned a Polish player named Machi Lampa. Today, the Yellow Forward in the 2009/10 season turns out to be a giant, after his divorce to Luana Sundane released a video accusing him of kidnapping their 5-year-old son.”Two months without my little one, it’s a nightmare. Every day I get up in my heart and can’t sleep, all because this man doesn’t want to give me back my son, because he says I have to sign an agreement on the terms he set. When I got to his door, he called To the police and they told me that I can’t come in or see my son as long as his father doesn’t let him out, “she wrote Sunday, Who knew Lampa and married him during the time he played in Barcelona, ​​but divorced him soon after.

The actor’s divorce also claimed that the relationship between the two was “toxic” and included “intimidations, threats and humiliations.” The 35-year-old Lampa was attacked on social networks after the story was published in the Polish media, responding: “She has no evidence. People who believe these stories are meaningless.”



