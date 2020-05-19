- In which provinces is it necessary to wear a mask? Where are the obligatory places to wear masks? Liberty
- Obligation to wear a mask was introduced in Izmir
- The number of provinces for which the street without a mask is prohibited increased to 28
- Obligation to wear a mask in 26 provinces including Izmir Officers
- District Governor Cengiz Karabulut explained that it is now compulsory to use the MASK Gölcük News Newspaper
- Show All Related News in the Google News app
Source link
https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/galeri-hangi-illerde-maske-takmak-zorunlu-maske-takma-zorunlululugu-olan-yerler-nereler-41521340