Definitive Edition Official Release Date Announced

Having a great reputation in the game world Mafia We learned that the series was renewed in the past weeks in line with the leaked information. This renewal, which includes all three games of the series, would be available as a package. Mafia Trilogy The first games of this package to be sold under the name Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition available today, but the first game in the series remake We did not have new and official information about Mafia: Definitive Edition, which will be the version, except the information obtained from the Microsoft Store leak last week.

After the information obtained as a result of last week’s event Mafia: Definitive Edition We have learned that the first game will be a completely renewed version and extended in terms of stories and characters. In addition, according to the leaked information, the game would be released on August 28. 2K Games, confirmed this information with the trailer released today.

Official trailer of Mafia: Definitive Edition:

2K Games, with the trailer released, the release date of the game August 28 The leaked information turned out to be correct, but the company, which did not reveal anything other than the release date of the game, is expected to appear with new information in the coming days. After the release date, which is one of the leaked information, was confirmed, it was thought that the other information would be mostly correct. In this context, on August 28, we will most likely encounter a Mafia game with many innovations, characters and extended stories.

New information is also available for Mafia II and Mafia III: Definitive Edition games released today. Users who already own Mafia II on Steam do not pay an additional fee for Mafia II: Definitive Edition, while Mafia III Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players on their platform will not pay any additional fees for Mafia III: Definitive Edition.

Players who have pre-ordered Mafia: Trilogy and users who have subscribed to 2K Games will have special in-game items and items. Mafia: Trilogy on behalf of Turkey watched an interesting package if domestic sales strategy. When you want to go to the official Mafia games page of 2K Games and get the package, the list is for PlayStation, Steam and Xbox Whether Turkey You can see. This package of games on these platforms is not the case in Turkey will be sold one by one means. For example, those who want to buy the game as a package abroad pay approximately 365 TL. In order to buy the games one by one, Turkish players have to pay 597 TL in total for 3 games. Mafia: Trilogy’y is possible to buy house in Turkey be noted that it is the only channel currently available in the Microsoft Store. Of course, it should be noted that this package contains only Mafia III, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: DLC Content Pack.