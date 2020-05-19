Historic day at Ilısu Dam

Ilısu Dam Power Plant 1. Tribune Commissioning Ceremony started. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participates in the ceremony with video conferencing method.

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli “We are happy and proud to start Ilısu Dam for electricity production. Water flows now Turks. Two times the dam built in 48 years has been built in the last 18 years. We have implemented many projects to get the most out of water. We aim to increase the irrigation area from 66 million decares to 85 million decares. Ilısu is our second biggest dam built on the Tigris River. We aim to produce 700 million kilowatt hours of energy with the 1st tribune. ”

The speech of President Erdoğan started after Minister Pakdemirli.

‘IT WILL FEEL SELF THROUGH CENTURES’

Here are the highlights of President Erdoğan’s speech:

I wish Ilısu Dam to our country and our nation. I congratulate everyone, from the engineer to the worker, to the contractor companies, especially Veysel Eroğlu, who contributed. Thanks to our determination, we brought this work, which we have faced with many obstacles since 2008, to our nation. I believe that anyone who wants to prevent the construction of this dam for years has been crushed by the magnificence of this dam.

Southeastern Anatolia for Turkey today for the feast day. Other opponents, especially the main opposition, will wonder what they say about the construction of this place. Everything is here for the farmer’s territory of the region. We are confronted with a concrete work in which we produce works, not words that we have been practicing without compromise for 18 years. The best answer we have given is this magnificent work.

-I believe that the wind of peace, brotherhood, prosperity and peace that will blow from the Ilisu Dam will make you feel wave by wave in these lands for centuries.

ANNUAL 2.8 BILLION LIRA ADDITIVES

– We are commissioning the first unit of the 200 MW power plant of the hydroelectric power plant, which is 4.1 billion kilowatt hours per year. We will put full capacity into service until the end of the year. It totaled 18 billion liras. Cultural assets, especially Hasankeyf, were carefully preserved in the construction of the dam. We expect this facility to contribute 2.8 billion lira annually to our economy. 135 meters high from the foundation, total water storage volume is one of the most important elements of our 10.6 billion cubic meter GAP project. It is the 4th largest dam in our country and the second dam in terms of filling volume. In the concrete covered rockfill dam type, Ilisu is number 1 in the world.

– Leaving the Cizre Dam behind, we will produce 1.1 billion kilowatt hours of energy and we will be able to irrigate 765 thousand decares of land. What you have done to the farmers has been sprinkling water on the farmer’s heart by irrigating all these lands. Do you understand what we’re doing, Mr. Kemal?

I think terrorist organizations will not get their share from this water. Their ambitions to use dams were different.

‘WHICH OF THE IS WATER?’

Our nation showed us that we are walking in the right direction with increasing support in each election. We were able to produce 5 and 10 times more services in some areas of all of what was done in the 79 years before us.

-Turkey in 2002 with 276 dams we add another 585 dams. The main opposition talks about waste, which one is waste?

– My farmer brother sees these dams. You will see a lot in the coming period, Kemal Bey. We will open 17 more dams. Maybe we will open them at 1 month intervals, perhaps at a shorter speed.

-We will prepare for the new period by working hard, without leaving the smallest potential that is not planted, the only potential that has not been planted in our country.

-Turkey in 2002 with 84 drinking water facilities, we add another 247 plants. Turkey 18 years, 18 million hectares of land brought endure our production by opening more irrigation. In addition to the endings, we have many investments to be completed. We plan to put 403 plants into service only in 2020. Their contribution to our country is 14 billion in agricultural income, 28.5 megawatts of energy in installed power, 4.5 million decares in flood protection, 4.5 million cubic meters in drinking water, 4.2 million hectares in consolidation.

– We will open the Çam and Sakura city hospital in Başakşehir on Thursday. This hospital with 2500 beds will create a very important attraction area. An emergency hospital in Yeşilköy that Pr. Dr. It will be Murat Dilmener hospital.

On the same day, Dr. in Hadımköy. İsmail Niyazi had a history of this liberated hospital, a hospital for Sultan Abdulhamit’s soldiers. We will do the opening with the name of Dr. Niyazi Kurtmış. We will open the Feriha Öz emergency hospital in Sancaktepe with 1000 beds. In particular, these hospitals Sancaktepe Turkey we bring our health become an international center of an area formerly had a military airport there, there will now be in the hospital for Airports. We will serve the international community without the slightest trouble at the transportation point.

After the speech, electricity production started for the first time in the dam.