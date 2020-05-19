The malls have opened, the beaches are on the way, and the Social Security branches are closed

Read more in Calcalist:



The National Insurance Institute’s branches have not yet returned to activity and their opening date is not in sight. Social Security is also one of the most vital bodies for Israeli citizens in ordinary times. At this time when there are about one million unemployed is probably the most sought after body. Despite this, his only activity that returned to receiving a crowd was the medical committees.

Social Security explains the postponement of the need for assessments, but it is difficult to understand why the assessments take much longer than other bodies. Buying Plexiglas and Alcohol Gelboards is not a very complicated operation. Not even queuing. Yes there is talk of fear of crowds. But most likely, the real reason is that most Social Security personnel are recruited to handle one million unemployment benefit claims and believe that opening branches will cause delays beyond those that already exist.

Director of Social Security Meir Spiegeler Photo by Omar Messinger

The fact that Social Security branches have not yet opened their doors is noticeable in light of the fact that parallel bodies such as the licensing offices and the Population Authority bureaus opened the public reception two weeks ago in 5.5. The tax authority, which handles a number of households similar to Social Security, opened at 10.5, ie, more than a week ago. Everyone did it according to the purple character rules.

But it’s not just government offices. The educational institutions returned to full activity on Sunday, the malls and markets opened two weeks ago on May 7. The beaches will open tomorrow. Next week, the cafes and restaurants will open. The situation where Social Security remains an exception seems very problematic.

The Population and Immigration Authority continued to operate seven branches throughout the crisis and resumed activity in most branches in 5.5, ie two weeks ago. The authority says that at a time when most of the branches were closed, congregations outside the Kriya branch in Tel Aviv were crowded. One time police intervention was required. But since most branches reopened in 5.5, there have been no problems. The General branch in central Jerusalem is characterized by long queues even on normal days, and there are sometimes long queues outside the building. Prior to the crisis, most of the branches of the PA went through to receive a crowd in advance. Everyone has been working like this since opening.

The tax authority has received an audience on unusual issues throughout the crisis. She reopened the public reception on 10.5. Since there is no mechanism for scheduling in advance, people arrive and take a queue instead. This means in many cases waiting outside the office due to the purple character conditions. The Authority obviously encourages the audience to take as many actions online as possible.

Five branches of the licensing authority were opened to the public as early as 5.5 and the rest at 7.5. The licensing offices moved even before the crisis to receive an audience only in advance of a queue and in any case this procedure continues to reopen. Two weeks before the opening of the licensing offices, Minister Bezalel Smutrich renewed his driving tests.

The Employment Service, on the other hand, has not yet opened its bureaus and its website makes it clear to unemployed that there is no need to report in May. However, stabilizing in the service bureaus is usually a duty imposed on the unemployed. So it is likely that the vast majority of them prefer to continue the existing situation where the bureau cannot be held. The service said that “we are preparing to open for an audience on June 14 but it will not be ordinary, random, but only by pre-order.”

The National Insurance Institute said in response that “the institution is currently logistically complying with the purple character and assembling audio systems in public reception positions according to the needs of the citizens who visit the branches. At the same time, we have already started receiving the public to the medical committees that are deemed preferable due to sensitive.

The National Insurance Institute also adds that “All the time, the institution continues to answer about one million unemployment claims and address other responsibilities, such as: income support, nursing, maternity allowance, survivors, etc. We will begin to schedule calls and initiate inquiries for policyholders to try and resolve their inquiries without arriving at the branch. “.