Critical interview tomorrow! German tourists can come to the Mediterranean

German Foreign Minister Maas and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy will meet tomorrow regarding the German holiday in the Mediterranean and corona virus measures.

In the meeting, a decision is made to lift the travel measures taken due to the corona virus outbreak as of 15 June. If the decision is taken, applications will be removed between Germany and Turkey, German tourists will be provided the opportunity to come to Turkey.

‘CORONA’ MEASURES IN TOURISM

It is stated that the measures determined by the European Union for tourism will be implemented. According to the measures taken, measurements will be made at the airports and hotels with thermometers and thermal cameras. The occupancy rate in the hotels will not exceed 60 percent and measures will be taken at a total of 244 points.

The suitcases will be disinfected and received, staff will be informed on the corona virus measures on the coastlines, and will alert people about social distance. Entertainment places such as bars will be kept closed.

Towels in hotels will be provided in packages and the number of people in restaurants of large facilities will not exceed 500. No one will be placed in the rooms of people whose holiday has ended, and the rooms will be disinfected.

RELATED NEWSExperts warn! May increase with corona: Delirium

RELATED NEWS Corona virus alert from famous scientist: Beware of these people