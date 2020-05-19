F1, Vettel-Ferrari divorce: Ralf Schumacher identifies the problem

A curt farewell, what a second Ralf Schumacher hides submerged tensions: “It’s a bit of a pity, especially for Sebastian, who dreamed of something different with Ferrari. If he is comfortable, he does well. “
According to the former German driver, interviewed by Sport1, much has depended on some controversies that exploded last season: “This epilogue was therefore predictable, especially after Monza, when the team had sided with Leclerc. I think there have been many more controversies behind the scenes than we can imagine. ” During the qualifying session at the Leclerc Circuit, he did not respect the agreements to follow the German, who then paid a high price for his position in the race.
“If a pilot is no longer comfortable, or he no longer feels the support of the team, then he has to go away. Sebastian was unlucky because Leclerc had a very positive year. Obviously there is the possibility that it can stop. “
According to Schumi Jr, however Vettel already has an alternative ready: “I read that the agreement with Ferrari failed because there was no long-term proposal. Vettel is probably an age when he wants a large-scale project. I am very sure he has alternatives. He doesn’t have a manager, but making such a decision without an alternative is always inadvisable. “
