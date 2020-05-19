Rover Perseverance, NASA’s last tests before launching to Mars

ROME – Theof the missionof theis approaching the launch date despite delays in the

The staff of the American space agency works tirelessly to guarantee the mission and the rover has already successfully faced several tests: from that of the parachute to the thermal chamber.

Designing a probe that explores a new planet other than Earth has several disadvantages.

The first is certainly the inability to repair the rover in the event of malfunctions or unexpected events, which must therefore be prevented.

The second is that even the most insignificant of failures compromise the duration and continuation of the mission.

For this reason, NASA has performed several tests to prevent possible unexpected events for the Perseverance rover.

The goal is to prepare the mission so that between the launch, the trip and the arrival at the destination, the rover can then be operational once on Mars.

Rover Perseverance: NASA tests

The arrival of the rover on the red planet is expected in February 2021 and the landing site is the Jezero crater.

Just the launch and landing, underline by NASA, are the most delicate phases in which the instrumentation is subjected to greater stress.

The vibrations caused by the sound of the space launch could in fact damage the most delicate mechanical components of the probe.

For this reason, NASA Jpl engineers tested the rover for a sound chamber, which produces noises similar to those of the launch, and verified its survival.

For the landing, however, Perseverance was equipped with a supersonic parachute made of nylon, kevlar and technora and over 20 meters wide.

In addition to opening at the right time, the parachute must neither bend nor get stuck in the moment of opening in the Martian atmosphere.

The parachute developed for Perseverance is similar to that used in 2012 for the safe landing of the Curiosity rover.

Since the new Martian rover weighs more than the previous one, several tests have been conducted since 2017 to verify the tightness of the parachute.

Parachute testing ended in winter 2019 and NASA scientists are now making the latest changes to prepare the rover for launch.

Perseverance’s journey to Mars could begin between July 17 and August 5, 2020.

Despite the difficulties of completing the tests because of the coronavirus, everything seems ready and the new Mars 2020 mission is ready to start. (Source: NASA)