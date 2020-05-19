iPhone 12, the specifications of all four models displayed online: here they are all

The next, but only the Pros will mount displays with 10-bit color depth. Ross Young, a display analyst through the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) website, revealed the news. The expert describes “corrections and confirmations” on what we can expect from the next, which will consist of four new smartphones.

In some cases, these are rumors that have already been leaked online from various sources, however Young goes into greater detail regarding the part relating to the display.

iPhone 12

According to Young iPhone 12 will be the basic model and will have a list price from $ 649 for the 128GB variant of storagewhile the 256GB one will cost $ 749. Monter a 5.4 “display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution created by Samsung, two 64MP rear cameras, a 12MP front camera and 5G support with 6GHz Sub waves. The smartphone can count on the Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. Returning to the display, according to Young we will have a panel with technology Y-OCTA, then a hose with the touch sensor installed under the panel. There is therefore no need for a separate touch matrix.

iPhone 12 Max

iPhone 12 Max will have the same characteristics as the iPhone 12, only that the display will be wider: Young speaks of a diagonal of 6.1 “with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels (the slightly lower density), also 8-bit. In this case the the display producers will be BOE and LG Display, and the touch matrix will not be integrated. Identical the photographic sector, as well as the memory cuts will be the same: 4 + 128 or 256GB. Prices will increase by 100 dollars respectively, therefore 749 is $ 849 for 128 and 256GB models.

iPhone 12 Pro

There will be another model with 6.1 “display: iPhone 12 Pro. In this case, for the display, produced by Samsung, it will be of a higher level thanks to the support of the 10-bit color depth. The resolution compared to 12 Max will remain unchanged, as will the fact that the touch matrix will not be integrated. Three rear cameras, plus a separate LiDAR sensor, while 5G can count on the support of the mmWave, as well as the Sub 6GHz bands. The Pros will also have the Apple A14 Bionic processor, but will be supported by 6GB of RAM. Prices start at $ 999 up to $ 1299 for 128, 256 and 512GB storage denominations.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the top of the range, with a 6.7 “panel at 2778×1284 pixel resolution produced by Samsung. This model will have an integrated touch sensor, 10-bit color support and triple rear module for the camera. Compared to the Pro, they obviously change prices: starting from $ 1099 up to a maximum of $ 1399 for the 128, 256 and 512GB denominations in terms of storage space.

More notes about iPhone 12 specs

According to Young’s words, likely the two iPhone 12 Pros have XDR support (proprietary “extreme” dynamic range technology), with a maximum luminance of 1000nits on the internal screen and 1600nits of peak, with full coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. To date, for, “Samsung Display only achieved 1342 nits of peak brightness and a full screen brightness of 828 nits on smartphones, so if Apple uses XDR, the XDR specifications for brightness will have to change.”, underlines the expert.

We don’t know how Apple will implement 120Hz on the two Pro models. Young claims that the company will not use LTPO technology, which is highly recommended on high refresh rate panels for energy consumption reasons. Without LTPO, 120Hz are still possible but not at native resolutions, otherwise a high energy consumption would correspond.

The production of the components of the new iPhone 12 will begin, according to the analyst, with six weeks of delay, then towards the end of July. This would lead to a delay in the launch of the new melafonini from September to October, as already anticipated by other sources.