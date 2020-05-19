Last Minute NEWS | Corona virus case number 19 May? Ministry of Health coronavirus table with …

Last minute news on the number of Corona virus cases daily is closely followed by the citizens. Especially in provinces with curfews, the rate of increase in the number of corona virus cases decreases as social mobility is reduced. So, what about the number of corona virus cases dated 19 May 2020 and the number of patients recovered? The daily corona virus table that millions expect every day is announced by the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca. This table includes critical numbers such as the number of corona virus cases, the number of healing patients and the number of intubated patients. In our news, according to the live corona virus map and the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health, there is a distribution of the number of corona virus cases by province.