Allowed for publication: Amit Almog is the suspect in the murder of his partner

Amit Yossi Almog, 21, is suspected of murdering his partner, Maya Vishniak, 22, of Oranit, last Saturday in Ramat Gan. It is suspected that an argument broke out that escalated her – and he choked her to death. When his mother returned to the home he told her that he had committed the gruesome act, stabbed her and fled the scene.

Mother Hila said in tears and in a choked voice she told of the daughter she lost in vain: “Our Maya is a free soul and a life of grief. She taught us all that this is not impossible. She set goals, she originally thought, a child of happiness and deep conversations. Every tone of voice and every expression. I saw you rise and flourish and now what will? ”

Maya’s sister said of their relationship crying: “We are twins, our relationship is special. We didn’t need words but just a look. One face and I understand everything. We were so similar and completed me. You were my other half. I wait for you to go down the stairs and laugh “My Lolly – We’ll remain a happy and supportive family, I assure you. You will never be part of the statistics.”

Brother Eyal recalls: “We would eat and laugh together. She was very smart, life-wise not from this world. She had a lot of plans for the future and maybe she would conquer the world. You promised to go to the beach in Sydney. Don’t worry Mia, no one comes into your room even when you’re not here. ”