Wave of infection in Egypt: 720 new Corona patients a day

Wave of infection in Egypt: The country's health authorities confirmed Tuesday that 720 people have been infected with the Corona virus over the past 24 hours. This is the highest daily number of infections recorded in Egypt since the outbreak of the world two months ago. Thus, the total number of infections in the country rose to 13,484 people.

It is also said that 14 patients have died from Corona in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims in Egypt now stands at 659 people.

The latest update comes after a widespread increase in the number of people infected with corona and the dead from the virus in Egypt as well as in other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, which recorded more than 2,500 new infections last night, Qatar with 1,600 new infections and Kuwait with over a thousand patients a day. This is in contrast to the trend in European and US countries, which saw a significant reduction in the number of infections and infections.