This is why it is also appropriate for the owner to reduce the rent

Because ofmany had a significant decrease and in several cases a complete reset of economic capacities.

Not being able to freely exercise one’s activities or professions has made the sustaining of the economic commitments assumed particularly heavy.

That’s why it is also convenient for the owner to reduce the rent!

If before the coronavirus emergency, 1 out of 5 tenants could not pay the rent for the house or for the studio or shop, the proportion has certainly increased today.

There are few i owners he tenants which, in times of coronavirus, managed to reach an agreement to suspend or reduce the rent.

Renegotiating the rent, for this period, is a solution that, contrary to what is commonly believed, is convenient not only for the tenant but also for the owner.

So let’s see why it is also convenient for the owner to reduce the rent.

For the tenant, the advantages of reducing the rent are quite evident and consist in the outlay of soldi immediately lower for the period agreed with the lessee.

For the lessor, however, the tax advantage it consists in saving on taxes to be paid when it is decided to reduce the rent.

The advantage of the landlord is not just tax. Better a tenant who pays less than a defaulter tenant who pays nothing.

The tax advantage

If the tenant and landlord reach an agreement to reduce the rent, the landlord will be able to pay the taxes only on what is actually collected.

In order to benefit from the tax advantage, the new one lease with the fee lowered, it must be regularly registered with the Revenue Agency. Failing that, there will be no advantage for the owner of the property.

Registration must take place within 30 days of stipulation.

The relevant legislation establishes that the taxes they are also paid on uncollected annual fees, unless there is an eviction sentence.

Tax advantage that applies to both the ordinary taxation that for the option of dry coupon.

The effects will be seen in 2021 when the tax declaration and they will pay taxes.

The home owner who has already reduced the rent and must submit the 730 model on income 2019 (or income / 2020) in addition to adjusting the taxes of 2019, will have to pay the advances for the current year.