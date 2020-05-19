Transfer news from young talent to Galatasaray

Georgios Vagiannidis, who is claimed to be on the transfer list of Galatasaray, left Panathinaikos.

In the Greek press and Ajanssp isAccording to the compiled by; With the 18-year-old right-back player, whose contract with Panathinaikos will end at the end of the season, the roads are strictly separated.

The report stated that an appointment was made with the player on Thursday, but that was not necessary. Because the young actress told coach Giannis Alafouzos that he will not continue and try his luck abroad.

“Our club was ready to offer the player, but Vagiannidis said the decision was final,” the club said in a statement. expressions were included.

On the other hand, 18-year-old right-back player, who appeared on the field in 17 games this season; He scored 5 goals and 1 assistant.

