Coronavirus, Spain: flights and ferries with Italy. Usa, 3 states open and go back cases









Rome, 19 May 2020 – The pandemic of Covid-19 continues to spread worldwide, the share of 5 million confirmed infections is about to break through. In particular, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University speak of 4,805,005 infections globally and 318,534 deaths. The United States remains the most affected country with over 1.5 million cases and more than 90,000 deaths. Minorities such as African Americans are hit hard, and Navajo people have the highest per capita contagion rate in the country. Meanwhile in China there is a new lockdown in Shulan 'Wuhan model'. While in New Zealand to avoid the spread of the coronavirus they have decided to ban cruise ships on their territory throughout 2021. It continues to alarm the situation in Russia where the infections have reached 88,172 (2,834 the dead). While Brazil, now the third country in the world for confirmed cases, with 255,368 positive, and 16,853 deaths, fears that the numbers of the infection are much higher. Cases are also growing rapidly in India, where the threshold of 100,000 cases has been crossed, and 3,164 deaths.

Trump: “I have been taking hydroxychloroquine for 10 days”

Trump threatens the definitive stop to WHO funds

Usa, more than 90 thousand dead

The United States recorded 21,551 cases and 785 deaths yesterday. The total budget has exceeded 90,000 (now 90,432), while the confirmed infections are 1,510,988. So far 283,178 people have been healed. They registered yesterday in New York State 105 dead, while there were 106 on Sunday. Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the almost steady decline in deaths since last Tuesday. The total death toll in New York state is 28,339. The border between Canada and the United States will be closed for “non-essential” travel for another 30 days, until June 21st. This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The border between the two countries is the longest in the world with its almost 9,000 km.

Maryland, 15 year old dies

Daryana Dison, 15, a student from Maryland, when she began to lose her sense of taste, realized what was going on. Two Sundays ago, she was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of Johns Hopkins Hospital. But Saturday is dead. It is one of the youngest victims in the United States. Impressive how quickly the virus killed her. Uncle: "I didn't think this virus was so dangerous until I saw what happened to Daryana. My granddaughter was healthy, she had no pathology. Her case must serve as a warning for everyone: the virus can affect anyone, not underestimate ".









In three states they increase in cases after reopening

In Texas, North Carolina, Arizona after the reopening, the cases of Covid 19 have risen. The most affected is Texas, which last Saturday recorded 1801 new positives, the highest daily balance since the beginning of the emergency. Same fate for North Carolina, with 853 registered on Saturday. In Arizona there were 462 cases, approaching its previous record number. Texas and Arizona are led by Republican governors, who have pushed Phase 2 far ahead, opening shops, restaurants and barbers. Instead, North Carolina, which has a democratic governor, has limited the opening, allowing only those of the shops.

Navajo, the highest infection rate

There Navajo nation has the higher rate of infection per capita of the United States, is also higher than that of New York and New Jersey. As recorded for African Americans in poorer neighborhoods, coronavirus in the US has had a disproportionate impact on minorities. The Navajo reservation is located between Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, with a population of over 173 thousand people. There are 4002 registered cases, with an incidence of 2304 cases per 100 thousand people, against 1806 in New York State, and 1668 in New Jersey.









France

France has revised oggi downward the number of deaths re-evaluating some deaths that occurred in residences for the elderly. In tolate now the deaths are 28,022. Of these, 10,308 took place in residences for the elderly. Yesterday the latter figure had been estimated at 10,650.

Furthermore, they have been registered in the transalpine country 152 possible cases of Kawasaki disease, childhood syndrome that may be related to coronavirus. “We are investigating whether this disease is linked to covid-19,” explained General Director of Health Jerome Salomon. Who added: “In 98 cases a possible link was found for others, investigations are ongoing and for many others there is no connection. “Jerome reported that a peak was detected” in mid-April. “Jerome helped his parents contact the pediatricians for “the slightest doubt in case of fever”.

Russia under 10 thousand new infections

The cases in Russia There are almost 300 thousand: according to the emergency response center, another 9,263 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 299,941. Dramatic numbers even if it is the fourth day that the infections remain below 10 thousand daily. Mikhail Mishustin he returned to the role of Russian premier after he announced on April 30 that he had fallen ill with Covid-19 and for health reasons had momentarily left the government’s leadership to his deputy, Andrei Belousov.









Great Britain, 10,000 deaths in rest homes

In Great Britain more than 10,000 people died in rest homes. Overall, the equivalent of Istat confirms the estimate of over 40 thousand deaths due to the virus.

Germany, 4.6% mortality

The new cases in Germany they stood below the average recorded last week, with 513 new infections, for a total of 175,210 cases. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, there were 72 new deaths, for a total of 8,007, with a death rate of 4.6 percent. There have been about 1,100 newcomers, for a total of 155,700. Last week, the Rki had recorded an average of 734 new cases of infection.

China, new lockdown in Shulan

Local authorities of Shulan, town in the north-east of the China where about 700 thousand people live, they have increased the restrictions imposed after the increase in coronavirus infections, isolating the city on the model of what happened in Wuhan after the outbreak of the epidemic. Six new infections in the country (one in Wuhan). More than one million tests for coronavirus have been carried out in the Chinese megalopolis of Wuhan.









Germany 24 thousand infected health workers

In Germany 24 thousand health workers are infected: 61 dead.

Spain, mandatory masks

The mask will be mandatory in Spain on “public transport, in closed places and on roads where there is no possibility of respecting the safety distance of two meters,” said the Spanish government after the meeting with the governors of the 17 regions. Meanwhile there is news that concerns Italy: Spain has revoked the blocking of direct flights and maritime connections from Italy in force since 11 March. Travelers from Italy, however, will have to observe a 14-day quarantine period like other foreign visitors as a state of emergency is still in force in Spain. Andalusia has drawn up a decalogue for the recovery: taking a shower before going to the beach and not staying longer than four hours to avoid gatherings: these are the recommendations of the regional government of Andalusia once the gradual application of the deconfining measures makes bathing possible again, probably starting next week.









India

In India the case balance has exceeded the 100,000 threshold: 101,139 has been reached, while 3,164 have died. The data were confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health. At the national level, 2,404,267 tests have been performed to date.

Brazil

The Brazil with 255,368 infections, and 16,853 confirmed deaths, it has become the third country in number of cases, but with the strong suspicion that in reality the numbers of the infection are even more serious. Yesterday Brazil had overtaken Spain and Italy. In the country, the infection is proceeding at very high rates: over 13,000 cases in the last 24 hours. San Paolo’s health, the largest city in Brazil, is already collapsing. And it did not abstasse according to experts, moreover, the real numbers of the pandemic could be much higher due to the lack of tests.

Polynesia, virus disappeared

Coronavirus no longer circulates in Polynesia. No citizen of French Polynesia is in fact infected, according to what was communicated today by local authorities who, since the start of the pandemic, have confirmed a total of 60 infections and no victims.









