new hope from Korean scientists

Science marks another important step against coronavirus. In South Korea a team of researchers has verified that patients who test positive for coronavirus, after recovery, or after having completely recovered from disease, are unable to pass on the infection to others and may have antibodies that prevent them from getting sick again. To report the news is the site of Bloomberg, the multinational operating in the mass media sector based in New York and branches around the world.

Scientists from the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied the evolution of infection in 285 Covid-19 survivors who had tested positive for coronavirus and after their disease apparently resolved, as indicated by a previous negative test result. The so-called re-positive patients were unable to spread any persistent infections and the virus samples collected from their blood could not be grown in culture, because the particles of virus they were non-infectious or dead.

Evidence coming from South Korea, qundi, suggests that those who have recovered from Covid-19 present no risk of coronavirus spreading, even when physical spacing measures are loosened. Research has shown that so-called Pcr tests for coronavirus nucleic acid are unable to distinguish between dead and viable virus particles, potentially giving the wrong impression that someone who tests positive for the virus remains contagious.

Research can also help in the debate – always in the scientific field – on tests antibody, who look for markers in the blood that indicate exposure to the new coronavirus. Experts believe that antibodies are likely to transmit some level of protection against the virus, but have no concrete evidence yet. Nor do they know how long immunity can last.

A recent study conducted in Singapore showed that patients recovered from severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars, for example, have “significant levels of neutralizing antibodies” nine to 17 years after the initial infectionaccording to researchers including Danielle E. Anderson of Duke-NUS Medical School, as Bloomberg explains.

Other scientists have discovered higher levels of IgM, an antibody that appears in response to antigen exposure in children, according to an article published in medRxiv. This suggests that younger populations have the potential to produce a more powerful defense against Covid-19. The study has not yet been certified.

Following the results of the South Korean study, authorities said that according to revised protocols, people should no longer be required to test the virus before returning to work or school after recovering from the disease and completing the period of isolation. “According to the new protocols, no further tests are needed for cases that have been discharged from isolation,” said the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. a relationship. In addition, some patients with coronavirus have again shown themselves positive for the virus up to 82 days after infection. Almost all cases for which blood tests were performed had antibodies to the virus.

