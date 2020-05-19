Operations at the Iranian port have not yet returned to normal after the cyber attack attributed to Israel

The Iranian port’s attack on cyber attributed to Israel by the Washington Post on Monday appears to be the continuation of Israeli policy of a very serious and disproportionate impact on the party responsible for the attack against it, through action that does not drag the parties into extensive conflict.

As with the machining operations in Israel, Mabar, the interwar campaign, Israel took no responsibility for the cyber attack, nor did any Israeli official refer to overseas reports, although on the face of it, the reports accompanying satellite photographs appear to be quite reliable.

According to the Washington Post, Israel and the United States carried out the cyber attack on Iranian port Shahid Rajai in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on May 9, The Washington Post quoted US officials as saying it was an attack. Extremely accurate, “which Iran has tried to hide its results.

According to the same factor, “complete disarray” was caused, and the published satellite photos also showed huge miles of traffic jams on the roads leading to the port. Cargo ships were also seen in the waiting area near the port in satellite imagery from May 12, three days after the alleged cyber attack.

Officials in the US and beyond have been quoted as saying that they believe the attack on the port was a reprisal for Iran’s attempt to carry out a cyber attack on Israel’s water facilities. “Updates that” Recently an attempt has been identified for a cyber attack on water control and control systems. The attack was handled by the Water Authority and the National Cyber ​​Array. It should be emphasized that there was no damage to the water supply and it was conducted and conducted as a series. “The Iranians were not mentioned in the same statement.

As expected, no Israeli official referred to reports in the US, but the chairman of the National Security Research Institute and former Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin, wrote in his Twitter account: “This seems to be an Israeli response to the Iranian attack on Israeli water and sewage systems.” .

He added: “If Israel is the one responding to an Iranian attack aimed at civilian water and sewage infrastructure, Israel makes it clear that civilian systems should be left out of combat. This is a significant message about the Iranian economic system’s vulnerability to Israeli cyber capabilities.”

Yadlin said: “The Iranian capability is one league below the Israeli capability, because they seem to have entered Israeli water systems over the Internet, which is simpler than entering a system that is isolated from the Internet. They probably failed because of the defense.”

He added that “the operation attributed to Israel makes it clear to them how vulnerable they are and therefore likely to deter deterrence. Although, as you know, trying to obtain a deterrent can also escalate. Happened to them. ”

As mentioned, Israel did not take responsibility for the attack on the Iranian port, but it is clear that if it were Israel, it proved to be a superpower-only cyber capability, which requires, among other things, complex intelligence gathering on the enemy, advanced cyber weapons, and may even penetrate an isolated network from the Internet.

In this action, which was officially leaked to the Washington Post, Israel apparently tried to send a clear message that attempting to compromise security networks was within the rules of the game, but attempting to damage civilian national infrastructure was not within the rules at all, and such actions would be hard-fought. From Israel’s point of view, the attempt at harming the civilian water infrastructure has been crossing the red line, since until this attack, most of Iranian cyber operations were insignificant, and most often involved attempts to seize such webpages and others.

In light of the severity of the Iranian move for Israel, according to US publications in Israel, a decision was made to respond disproportionately. “Israel Today” has learned that up to this moment, about ten days after the attack, the Iranians have not been able to return operations at the port to the series. It seems that through the attack on the port and foreign publications, Israel has tried to send a sharp message: It is not worthwhile to engage with Israel in cyber operations.

The Chief of Staff, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, hinted at reports of assault, and at the Home Front Commander’s exchange ceremony said today: “We will continue to use a variety of military tools and unique combat methods to hit the enemy.” Outgoing defense minister Naftali Bennett also seemed to hint at the Israeli attack yesterday, saying: “We must not let go of Iran for a moment. We must increase political, economic, military, technological and technological pressure even more.”