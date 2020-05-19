And let’s see why.

BTP Italia 2025: a big marketing operation and little more. Why do we say this? We are well aware that we are going against the common sentiment, given that in 2 days (yesterday and today) there are 8 billion reservations for the new instrument issued by the Italian government. An extraordinary success, right? And there is still tomorrow too, so it will certainly reach 10, perhaps even 11, 12 billion in value booked by the indistinct public. Then on Thursday it’s up to the institutional ones, and the music will change … in the sense that they will take a lot too, and many retailers may not touch anything. But if it is a success, and big enough, how can we say what was said in the title? Are we anti-patriots? Do we dislike someone? No. Simply, ours is a reasoned statement. This race to the BTP Italia 2025 no.

The BTP Italia 2025 is a BTP indexed toinflation with a 5-year maturity, with a gross annual return of 1.4% paid in two semi-annual coupons + FOI. The FOI it is the national index of consumer prices for worker and employee families, that is, inflation. On Thursday, the Treasury may also decide to increase the coupon by 1.4% based on the market trend. In this case the institutions will have an advantage in the evaluation (it will happen, you can swear to us). Among the objectives of the Treasury there is also that of increasing the share of debt in the hands of private domestic investors (currently around a paltry 4%). I got it? Currently the average Italian investor cares about BTPs which, in fact, are basically in the hands of the ECB. And, after her, to the French and German banks (in order). Why is BTP Italia indexed to inflation? Because so if inflation rises in addition to the coupon, there is also a revaluation linked to the trend of the life expectancy. And then? The peculiarity of this issue is that it is necessary to add an 8 per 1000 more on the capital that is given to its owner if he will hold it without never resell it to maturity. There is also a “sanitary” end (for some even patriotic). Or that the state has declared that the proceeds from this issue will be used to support businesses and families during the Coronavirus emergency (spoiler: nobody believes it). But why is it a big marketing operation and little more?

Is it really worth investing in this instrument, from the risk-opportunity point of view, that is the financial one? The rate offered as a risk / reward ratio is low. Because? Because it is slightly less than 1.4% net. This figure is obtained by adding the final annual loyalty bonus of 0.8% to 1.4% gross, and subtracting the taxation rate, which on government bonds is 12.5%. It is certainly not high enough to delight without taking into account the scenario of a country like Italy. Country that risks a lot in phase 2 and phase 3 from the point of view of the production structure and future tax revenues. Yes, because every year the Italian state must issue around € 500 billion of securities to repay expiring ones and cover new current needs. In our opinion, what is offered is the minimum trade union. And with the minimum trade unions you go not far. And it is little compared to bonds already issued and anchored also to inflation.

Bonds that maybe you can buy well below the nominal, with some tax advantage.

There has been a lot of stress in the specialized press, above all, and a bit also on generalist TV, on the fact that the money raised will be used for “the recovery of Italy”. Do you want a proof of how much they have made fun of you, telling you this? The 36 billion ESM, which is not intended to be used solely for political purposes, would be a 0.1% 10-year loan. The 5-year BTP Italy is 1.4%. Either they are idiots not to want to use the ESM or, in fact, it is only a political calculation. Consequently, they make fun of you, when they tell you that they will use the money raised with the BTP Italia 2025 for the “recovery”. Because there is a much more substantial instrument, which costs much less for that, but we prefer to issue our own debt by paying it much more. Humor.