How many days is the curfew on the holiday, what days? Is there a ban on Arefe (Saturday 23 May)?

In a statement made after the Cabinet Meeting by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it was announced that curfews will be imposed in 81 provinces within the scope of corona virus measures during Ramadan Feast. The circular on the curfew that will be applied during the feast has been published by the Ministry of Interior. In this context, it is questioned how many days the curfew is during the feast and whether there is a curfew on the day of Arefe. So, how many days is the curfew on Eid, which days is the curfew? Is there a curfew on May 23 arefe? Here are the details of the circular issued by the Ministry of Interior on the subject ….
