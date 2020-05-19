those good 2K guys in remastered version

From soldier to mafia

2K made the classic offer that cannot be refused. The Mafia Trilogy finally shows off its weapons, and unloads on us an entire magazine of high caliber bullets: what hit us straight to the heart is the announcement of the remake of the first chapter, which completely remakes the look and comes back in style, ready to lead us back into the ranks of Lost Heaven’s crime in the role of the never forgotten Tommy Angelo (if you want to dive into memories, you can read our episode of MyGeneration on Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven). Waiting to kiss the hands of the “head of the family” of the series, we have lowered ourselves again in the guise of, to relive his “good boy” epic in the city of Empire Bay with the Mafia 2 Definitive Edition. A remastered edition that arrives on the current generation PC and console with all the extra content distributed after its original “release”, dated 2010. On the notes of the splendid music of the 1950s, we met old friends whom we hadn’t seen for some time , but we found them a little older than we remembered.

Discharged after a mission during the Second World War, Vito Scaletta returns home to his mother and sister in a snow-covered Empire Bay in February 1945. Compared to the war fields, this postcard city looks almost like a little paradise, the perfect place for fulfill the American dream.

The Final EditionClearly, the work could not boast the wording Definitive Edition if, in addition to the remastering process, it did not also include all the additional content released since the release. Next to some very peculiar extras (such as the jacket and Lincoln’s car coming directly from Mafia 3), we will also find three DLCs in the appropriate menu, namely Joe’s Adventure, Jimmy’s Vendetta and The Betrayal of Jimmy: these are mini experiences that expand the narrative universe of Mafia 2, offer a few hours of pleasant fun and manage to give the gameplay a slightly different flavor, if compared to that of Vito’s vicissitudes. But the streets, patrolled by cops and criminals, can be even more dangerous than the war territories. Determined not to split his back with honest work for a miserable pay, Vito prefers to get his hands dirty with blood in the company of his friend Joe Barbaro, one of those who have the right connections in the “families” of the city. And so, between one assignment and another, between a robbery and an illegal sale of cigarettes, Scaletta tries to make his way into the underworld hierarchies, but at a very expensive price. From the first moments, it is clear that the narrative sector is the distinctive aspect of Mafia 2, characterized as it is by a more gaudy style compared to that of the first, legendary episode. Wanting to venture a cinematic comparison, if with Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven we are from the parts of the refined elegance of Il Padrino, in the second chapter there is more the braggart spirit of Those Good Guys of Scorsese, in constant balance between humor, violence and drama.

Nowadays, Mafia 2 remains one of the best transpositions of the underworld imagery into a video game. Inside there is everything: from the “masks” typical of the genre to the most painful and realistic implications, from the apparent “myth” of crime to its most degenerate and perverse representation. In Mafia 2 the narrative stands out on any other playful aspect, englobes it and devours it: despite the modeling of the characters openly showcases the weight of the years, and the dubbing in Italian occasionally makes some concessions too much to the caricature, overall the direction of the interlude scenes and the times of the story outline the picture of a truly satisfying story, which after about 12 hours culminates in a surprising ending, where all the inevitability of evil is manifested.

Drive, fight and shoot

By virtue of the supremacy of storytelling, in Mafia 2 the play structure is totally enslaved to the story: this means that there will be entire chapters dedicated to short car rides, long kinematics and little interactivity. Net of the apparent “open world” nature of the title, the progression is extremely linear: in the absence of secondary missions, in Vito Scaletta’s adventure we will have to follow a predetermined script, and move from one point to another in Empire Bay obeying the logic of history.

Freedom of movement is granted, but not encouraged: the exploration is in fact mostly an end in itself, and with the exception of clothing stores or mechanics in which to pull and change the plates of the car, there will be no other collateral activities. Even these slight deviations from the main route have a very specific purpose: for example, buying new clothes will allow us to camouflage our appearance to make us less recognizable, and lighten the degree of alertness of the police. On the other hand, Empire Bay is a den of cops that lurk in every corner of the city: as it is devoid of the light-hearted soul of any GTA, in Mafia we will have to pay attention to the speed limit, and it will be advisable to keep – when possible – a clean guide to avoid that the cops decide to chase us, to fin us or, in the worst case, to dry us with a few strokes.

It is a cadenced advancement, that of Mafia 2, far from the logic of the genre, but not for this not very satisfying: entering the atmosphere typical of gangster movies we will begin to behave like a member of the clan, a “good guy” who respects a certain code of conduct and not a criminal ready to put the city on fire. The main problem of Mafia 2 does not lie, today as yesterday, in its game design choices, as much in the sometimes too phlegmatic rhythm of the action, not always well balanced between phases behind the wheel, fistfights, long cutscenes and shootings.

The third person shooter sequences also suffer some wrinkles too much: the roofing system is a bit plastered, the feedback of the weapons is not adequately full-bodied for each firearm, and the hitboxes suffer from some slight inaccuracies, not to mention an intelligence artificial which still shows some signs of failure.

Definitive Edition – PC Original version – PC

Basically, Mafia 2 has not stood the test of time running smoothly: nevertheless, to allow Scaletta’s adventure to retain all its charisma, the quality of the atmosphere takes care of it, thanks to a discreet variety of situations to face, it manages to get down with great character within a decidedly involving criminal epic , with some spectacular peaks not to be underestimated. More than the quality of its individual components, it is therefore the sum of the parts to make Mafia 2 a game still as imperfect as it is enthralling, net of the 10 years it carries on its shoulders.

A dot-aged graphics

In 2010, the work of 2K on PC represented a small visual miracle, thanks not only to an avant-garde glance and a sensational effect, but also to the implementation of the then futuristic PhysX by Nvidia, a little bit unripe but still able to provide very immersive results. The Definitive Edition on PC – remastered by the d3t Ltd team – obviously does not upset the graphic sector of the title, which still remains that of a product of a decade ago, but tries to perfect certain characteristics.

Definitive Edition – PC Original version – PC

Some environmental textures and those of the faces, for example, have been enriched, others have been completely replaced, the management of the shadows seemed softer to us, and the lighting system benefited from a slight improvement. This remastering then proposes a greater number of graphic settings in relation to the previous edition, inserting the possibility to set the HBAO, the MSAA (up to 8x), the AA post processing filter and finally choose whether to limit the frame rate, for a less fluctuating experience. We tested the game on an Intel Core i7 7820X at 3.60GHz, on a 4GB RTX 2060 SUPER and with 16 GB of RAM, maintaining – with all the options at maximum – a stable frame rate at 60fps, except for some sporadic phenomenon stuttering.

Definitive Edition – PC Original version – PC

Overall, this is not a big qualitative leap and indeed, without a direct comparison with the original PC version, the upgrades made to the Definitive Edition would hardly be noticed. This does not mean that, if we do not focus on the presence of some bugs and on a fairly invasive pop-up effect, overall the visual and artistic frame offered by Mafia 2 is still confirmed today somewhat respectable. The soundtrack, which is practically perfect and capable of dragging us into one of the most beautiful and enchanting reconstructions of the 1950s in a videogame format, is not aged a single day.