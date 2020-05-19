Hi Bernardi, dear stray hero. I will always be your diminutive | A league

Cowardly! But I’m not ashamed. What then? Pain should not be embarrassed when it is not rhetorical or in style.Enveloped by an uncontrollable sense of tenderness I jot down these thoughts, how they will come … they will come. The roll of an avalanche. The one who took away, reckless but careful, intoxicated by smoke but also as clear as a spring morning in the mountains, companion of princes and bums and poker players and beautiful at night and worker priests. We who have seen things. But above all lived, coming out drenched in rain but unscathed from the world of Blade Runner. Hunters and prey, depending on the situation.. Cacasenno was missing, as in Bertoldo and Bertodino, then we would have been fully booked. This is why I smile as I cry and write and smoke one behind the other in the room which is a sea of ​​bluish fog.in the detective role: “News, news, news?” It was his refrain.

And it was also for this reason that Giovanni Arpino made him one of the main protagonists, such as “Bibì”, in his beautiful novel “Azzurro tenebra”, giving him a sliver of immortality. In my little I could also write a novel dedicated to Bruno. Telling of misunderstandings at the hotel reception about reservations made to Bernardi instead of Bernardini or vice versa. Spanish nights with a female olè half interrupted because the director’s voice, from Turin, interrupted the fun. Snowfall in the most absurd villages in the east led by an interpreter who was frightened because he looked like a murderer. In the Blue Mosque in Istanbul without shoes and bent over Muhammad. Hours at the table in the company of Sandro Ciotti, who ended up talking about Tenco. His paid services but also for vanity to the Biscardi Process. And then to the restaurant with him who recognized him and enjoyed making her beautiful pussy.The heart attack in the hotel room in New York, at the fourth pack of cigarettes consumed in writing the third piece. A fifa executioner. They took him by the hair after making sure he had a credit card. I guaranteed. Convalescence to remember how young and beautiful he was when he played ball and also with a certain talent. But that was not the fate written for him. For Bruno Bernardi, stray and wandering hero of a time that is no longer there. The road was his world. His, ours, where he could win or lose, the important thing was not to cheat. I cry and smile together. I diminutive her. Forever.