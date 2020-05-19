Wild Movida, Musumeci: “The Sicilians have forgotten fear, ready to go back” – La Repubblica

  2. Crowd at Vucciria, Musumeci: “If we continue like this, we will go back” TGCOM
  3. Musumeci: “Protests for the League? Someone has personal problems” Live Sicilia
  4. Palermo, mandatory outdoor masks or not? So much confusion The Republic
  5. PHOTOS If Alberto da Giussano lands (also) in Sicily Corriere della Sera
Source link
https://palermo.repubblica.it/cronaca/2020/05/19/news/fase_2_musumeci_i_siciliani_hanno_dimenticato_la_paura-257097744/

