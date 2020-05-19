With the Recovery Fund, Merkel’s stamp on the German EU presidency semester

A 180 degree turn. This is how the most important and influential German conservative newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, defined the agreement between Merkel and Macron on the recovery fund. Until now, the Chancellor had always maintained that the money recovered on the market could only be assigned as credits and that they should have been repaid quickly, any other hypothesis would have been incompatible with the EU debt ban sanctioned by the Treaties. Now Merkel even talks about debts that can be made and that can be repaid over a very large period of time. The same German contribution of 135 billion to the 500 billion euro fund will be diluted over a very large period of time. If it is a real concession to an effective debt mutualisation, we will know in the future when the details of the Recovery Fund will be decided by the 27 Member States.

The Franco-German initiative, expected but arrived a bit surprisingly with regard to the times, represents a clear turning point compared to the line of German governments. The exceptional nature of the situation represented by the Covid-19 crisis is certainly a valid reason for a form of partial and embryonic sharing of the debt. On the other hand, there is no doubt that the overall stability of the EU and of those countries, such as Italy, is at stake, which will emerge from this crisis in great economic and social difficulties and with an immense debt.

The Franco-German agreement, in addition to evidently sanctioning, if still necessary, that in Europe any solution to a crisis passes by the governments of Paris and Berlin, marks an attempt at compromise between the countries of the North and the South. Southern Europe has received appreciation, albeit still timid, the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has rejected the proposal together with the Presidents of the Council of Denmark and Holland. Given that national governments (European Council) will have to agree on the reconstruction fund (Recovery Fund) and then national parliaments will also have to vote, it is somewhat evident that more than European institutions will be Member States to decide the fate of this initiative of France and Germany.

A separate issue and on which for the moment a lot of caution reigns (even if it will not last long), is how this agreement will be transposed among the German conservatives and in particular by the candidates to the succession of Angela Merkel. Armin Laschet, minister president of North Rhine Westphalia, close to Merkel and favored the succession, praised the Franco-German plan which, with perhaps excessive emphasis, defined the beginning of a new Europe. There have not yet been official statements by Friedrich Merz, the other great candidate for succession and who represents the right wing and most conservative of the CDU. Wolfgang Steiger, secretary general of the CDU economic council and a not prominent figure within the party, has thought about criticizing the project with the argument that the debt remains a problem of the Member States and that it will continue to be resolved nationally. On similar positions also the small ultra-conservative current inside the party, the Werte Union.

Finally, it cannot be forgotten that the Recovery Fund, as planned for now by Merkel and Macron, will be included by the European Commission throughout the European Semester’s activities, whose presidency on duty, from 1 July 2020, will be from Germany. Compared to a very ambitious program already foreseen before the Covid-19 crisis, the German plans for the semester were obviously distorted. In this sense, the Merkel government intends to relaunch the Presidency of the European semester also with the Recovery Fund.