Last minute… Minister Koca announced the current corona data!

Turkey announced daily corona virus table. According to the table, today 25 thousand 382 tests were carried out.

While 22 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, 28 people died.

It was noted that today, 318 patients, a total of 112 thousand 895 people recovered.

On the other hand ever made 1 million 675 thousand 517 tests in Turkey.

The total number of cases increased to 151 thousand 615 and the loss of life to 4.199.

While the number of patients in intensive care units was announced to be 882, it was stated that the total number of intubated patients was 455.

On the other hand, today’s number of deaths was stated to be the lowest loss of life in the past month.

“THERE IS A DECREASE OF EXPECTED LEVEL”

Explaining up-to-date data from his social media account, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the expected number of new cases decreased.

Expressing that the number of patients who need intensive care has decreased, Minister Koca stated that the number of patients recovering is at the predicted level.

Minister Koca said, “Our life style is Controlled Social Life, all together is a measure. Condition: Mask + 1.5 meter Social Distance ”.

Yesterday 31 PEOPLE LOSE LIVES

Minister Koca announced that 31 people died yesterday and 1,880 new cases were detected yesterday.