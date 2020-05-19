When does the time to go out for children 0-14 years old? Under 20 (Young People) when is the time to go out and when?

Our citizens under the age of 20 and over 65 who have curfews within the scope of coronavirus measures are investigating when and on which date they will go out. Regarding the issue, President Erdoğan made important statements yesterday. So when is the 0-14 age curfew at what time? When is the curfew under 20? Here is the date of curfew over 65 years old …

WHEN IS IT PERMITTED UNDER 20 YEARS AND OVER 65 YEARS?

The curfew under the age of 20 is made on two different days for the ages 0-14 and 15-20.

It will continue on the streets on Wednesday, May 20 and Friday, May 22 in two groups under the age of 20.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “Our citizens over the age of 65 will be able to go out again on Sunday, May 24, between 14:00 and 20:00.” said.