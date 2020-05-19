Relaunch decree, Mattarella signed. Government closes the text a week after the go-ahead. Gualtieri: ‘Standalone bonuses in 2-3 days’

Presidentsigned the Relaunch decree: it was thus issued and will be published in the Official Journal overnight.

Six days ago, on May 14, there had been the approval by the Council of Ministers of the already named provision April decree and then slipped in mid-May. A week later the executive managed to close and stamp the max 55 billion maneuver with new aid to families and businesses and resources. And, as guaranteed by the Minister of Economy Roberto Gualtieri during the day, the autonomous bonus will be available in two to three days at the latest

While Parliament is still grappling with the decree to guarantee liquidity to companies, therefore, the new provision is coming, leavened in the latest version to 266 articles: the word goes to the Chambers that will have available about 800 million for the changes. In the latest version, apparently, funds have risen to peer schools, for which the CEI had protested in the past few hours, which will be a total of 150 million, of which 65 for the refreshment of the missed fees for those who perform asylum services nursery or childcare and 70 million for primary and secondary schools for the lack of tuition for students up to 16 years of age.

The decree also includes, among other things, the “babysitter or summer camp bonus” up to 1200 euros, which you can ask “from tomorrow”, as always remembered today by Gualtieri, but also a range of new interventions for companies, such as non-refundable aid that will not only turn to self-employed and professionals (up to € 1000 in the third tranche), but also to small businesses with up to 5 million in turnover.

Always small businesses, as announced by the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Andrea Orlando, will have more time to repay the loans guaranteed 100% by the state up to 25 thousand euros: with an amendment to the business decree, which will be voted on in the next few hours, the deadline for repaying them will go from 6 to 10 years. And always in Parliament it should be resolved the knot of responsibility in case of contagion, which, will be clarified with a rule, will not exist for those activities that comply with all anti-Covid rules for workplace safety.

The delay in publishing the maxi-maneuver to deal with the economic damage of the epidemic, meanwhile, has left a regulatory hole on the layoffs, already foreseen by the Cura Italia decree and that the government now extends for another three months with the Relaunch decree: the stop, in fact, expired on May 17, thus giving companies in difficulty these days the opportunity – and until the new decree will not be published – to fire for justified reason. To those who risked losing their permanent job despite the interventions put in place so far (9 weeks of Cig which will now be doubled, but with only another 5 weeks that can be asked until the end of August, the other 4 between September and October) they also add fixed-term contracts expiring in these months of crisis (which can however be renewed without reason, for the temporary suspension of the Dignity decree).

