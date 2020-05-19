CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE HERE! Here is the TRUE VACCINE. The Director of SPALLANZANI explains when he will arrive »ILMETEO.it

CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE HERE! Here is the TRUE VACCINE. The Director of SPALLANZANI explains when he will arrive
coronavirus is still strong. In contrast to the recent statements of some
virologists, to shed light on the current diffusion of COVID-19 is
Giuseppe Ippolito, the scientific director of the Lazarus Institute
Spallanzani of Rome: “We must not confuse the attenuation, that is
the fact that the virus loses virulence, the difference in potential
transmissibility, i.e. the fact that the virus is transmitted by
less, the pathogenicity, the fact that the virus is really pathogenic.
They are three different things and it will take years before we write them“.
Then continues Hippolytus: “life has taught us over the years that we
they want long time studies. For years, HIV has been said to be
was lessened, then we learned about the virus. “
Then
he pointed his finger at some study, not subjected
to the selection procedure of articles or research projects
proposed by members of the scientific community carried out through
a review by industry specialists who verify it
the reliability, according to which one is in progress “can
attenuation of the virus “.
therefore
the virus is still among us and for the moment it would not have diminished its intensity.
And what about the vaccine? When will it be ready? The most predictions
optimists speak of a vaccine for the population towards the
spring next year (2021).
The Director of Spallanzani
reiterated it: “we have to try the vaccine first without jumping
the phases, explained Ippolito, then, if people exposed to the virus
they do not become infected, we could say we found it. Say we can
change our life because before the end of the year we will have the
vaccine seems to me excessively optimistic “.
And even when the vaccine arrives, someone speculates that “it will be of little use”. The
words of the virologist Ilaria Capuafor example, signs and expectations dominate negativity
of hope for a vaccine that the whole world is up to
working for months. According to Capua, the vaccine will not bring us out of the coronavirus nightmare shortly, but everything will depend on the results it will have in terms of
effectiveness; and then there are many other problems, Such as there
worldwide distribution is national.
To make vaccines
secure
it takes time and attention. The road is still very long, difficult
and uncertain, full of unknowns: first of all the vaccine must be harmless, that is, it must not give other problems and ,, secondly, it must be effective,
that is, it must indeed protect us from the virus.
Following, but not least, the unknowns
on production and distribution times to 7 billion people in the
world.
