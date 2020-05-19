CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE HERE! Here is the TRUE VACCINE. The Director of SPALLANZANI explains when he will arrive »ILMETEO.it

Here is WHEN a VACCINE will arrive according to the Director of SPALLANZANI

The. In contrast to the recent statements of somevirologists, to shed light on the current diffusion of, theThen continues Hippolytus:Thenof articles or research projectsproposed by members of the scientific community carried out througha review by industry specialists who verify itthe reliability, according to which one is in progress

therefore

the virus is still among us and for the moment it would not have diminished its intensity.

And what about the vaccine? When will it be ready? The most predictions

optimists speak of a vaccine for the population towards the

spring next year (2021).

The Director of Spallanzani

reiterated it: “we have to try the vaccine first without jumping

the phases, explained Ippolito, then, if people exposed to the virus

they do not become infected, we could say we found it. Say we can

change our life because before the end of the year we will have the

vaccine seems to me excessively optimistic “.



And even when the vaccine arrives, someone speculates that “it will be of little use”. The

words of the virologist Ilaria Capuafor example, signs and expectations dominate negativity

of hope for a vaccine that the whole world is up to

working for months. According to Capua, the vaccine will not bring us out of the coronavirus nightmare shortly, but everything will depend on the results it will have in terms of

effectiveness; and then there are many other problems, Such as there

worldwide distribution is national.

To make vaccines

secure

it takes time and attention. The road is still very long, difficult

and uncertain, full of unknowns: first of all the vaccine must be harmless, that is, it must not give other problems and ,, secondly, it must be effective,

that is, it must indeed protect us from the virus.

Following, but not least, the unknowns

on production and distribution times to 7 billion people in the

world.