Coronavirus, a rare inflammatory syndrome found in children, puts doctors on alert: 230 cases in Europe

During the coronavirus pandemic children and adolescents appeared to be less affected by adults. But now it is observing a phenomenon that worries, which concerns the very young ones and which could be related to covid-19, one inflammatory syndrome.Read also> Phase 2, what are the risks of contracting coronavirus in the open air

A study conducted by scientists from the University of Shanghai Jiao Tong is demonstrating how children affected by coronavirus can develop a new inflammatory condition very similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a rare “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome” (PIMS) that scientists have yet to define.

Several countries hit hard by the pandemic are experiencing an increase of accesses in the intensive care of children affected by this inflammatory syndrome. The symptoms developed are a combination of those of the aforementioned Kawasaki syndrome (a vasculitis, i.e. an inflammation of the blood vessels), and the Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS): among them there are fever, abdominal pain and heart problems. It is known that both in the intestine and in the heart there are cells that express the ACE2 receptor to which the Coronavirus Protein S or Spike binds when it attacks the body.

Many children with this syndrome tested positive for covid, for this reason it is believed there is a correlation between the two diseases, but not all of them, for this the WHO has triggered a new alert. In Europe there have been 230 cases of children with this syndrome, a number that for now does not seem to worry experts, but attention remains high.



Last updated: Tuesday 19 May 2020, 19:11



