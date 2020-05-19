The Muhammad Salah Raiders gang was arrested in Cairo

Bizarre story from Egypt.

A gang of thieves was arrested in Cairo by local police with their faces covered in the mask of Liverpool’s big star Mohammed Salah and of course the Egyptian team. Four gang members, all armed, were arrested while trying to rob a Nasser neighborhood in the Egyptian capital.

The gang, it turns out, was known to the police and had already robbed several stores in Cairo. This time, despite the escape attempts, the police managed to catch her friends.

Salah’s mask was distributed to all in the course of the last World Cup in Russia in 2018, to which the Egyptian national team was first crowned since 1990, and the last Africa Championship. The 27-year-old striker, of course, is the biggest star of Egyptian sports and has scored 41 goals in 67 international appearances. Last year helped Liverpool win the Champions League and this season he is expected to win the Premier League Championship with her as soon as the England season resumes.