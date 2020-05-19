Recovery Fund, battle on the Merkel-Macron plan. Conte hears Paris and Berlin – La Stampa

It could be a turning point for European solidarity, but it could also remain a beautiful dream in the drawer. The proposal of Germany and France on the Recovery fund, 500 billion euros to be directed to the countries most affected by the crisis, begins its journey against the wind: the first step is to arrive intact at the table of the EU Commission, to be included in the proposal that Ursula von der Leyen will unveil on May 27th. And then it will have to reach the table of EU leaders in mid-June, without losing its elements of maximum attraction for the countries of the South, such as transfers to lost funds for the entire amount. Path far from easy, given that the five ‘frugal’ countries, which oppose increases in the common budget, not at all impressed by the negotiating efforts of Merkel and Macron, have already announced battle.

After an Ecofin that remained lukewarm in the aftermath of the proposal that brought down the resistance of Berlin on the sharing of the debts, the French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, calls for prudence: «It will be difficult negotiations, it is still necessary to conquer the conviction of others Member States, in particular four: Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands “. There is some time until the summit in June, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has already heard French President Macron and German Chancellor Merkel today to prepare for negotiations on an “ambitious” proposal.

It is true that the Southern front, satisfied with the proposal, has gained a big part like Germany on its side. But it is equally true that the frugal front is more compact than ever, right after the Franco-German move. “To refuse to finance non-repayable loans,” to get out of the crisis, “it is necessary to make investments in the future, not to cover the costs of past debts,” said Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. The minister also calls for “a European commitment to greater budgetary discipline” after the crisis. Even the Danish colleague, Nicolai Wammen, starts again to plant the stakes: “As far as the common debt with transfers between countries is concerned, there is a well-known position in Denmark and it has not changed with the Franco-German proposal”. Wammen explained that his government works “with Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands to have a budget that is not too large, because we also need money at a national level”.

For now, the proposal by Merkel and Macron, revolutionary for a Europe that had never explicitly foreseen an issue of common debts to finance states asymmetrically, ended up on the desk of the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on paper l the only one charged by the leaders to prepare a proposal on the economic recovery plan that balances the different souls of Europe. It is therefore unlikely that the May 27th proposal will follow the whole of the Franco-German one. Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni reassures on the figures: “France and Germany have spoken of 500 billion grants, since the fund will be a mix of grants and subsidized loans, long-term loans, you will see that in the end we will not be very far from those figures we talked about, around a thousand billion “. While waiting to see the starting point of the negotiation, that is the Commission proposal, the EU tries to close on the other instruments. The go-ahead for Sure is definitive, the mechanism that will help layoffs, while there is still no agreement on Bei guarantees for businesses, which should arrive no later than June 1st.