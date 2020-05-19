NASA: We hope the future will be more like ‘Star Trek’ than Star Wars

“We hope the future will be more like ‘Star Trek’ than ‘Star Wars’ through the Artemis Terms,” ​​said NASA’s international affairs manager Mike Gold.

NASA shared the basic principles of the international agreement it proposed for research on the moon with the public. With the agreement he named Artemis, he opened the subject to global discussion by offering basic principles that regulate how people will work and live on the moon.

With this agreement, NASA aims to establish “safe zones” surrounding the future lunar bases to prevent “damaging interventions” of competing countries or companies that operate in close proximity.

This agreement also aims to allow firms to own the resources of mining activities per month. In this way, NASA plans to allow contractors to convert the ice on the moon for rocket fuel and use the lunar minerals to build the landing gear.

With this agreement, NASA also aims to create allies around its long-term plans under the Artemis lunar program.

“What we’re doing is implementing the Outer Space Agreement with the Artemis Terms,” ​​NASA executive Jim Brindenstine referred to Reuters, referring to the international package of 1967, which emphasized that space should be used for peaceful purposes, not military purposes. He added that this framework would be used to encourage states to comply with US behavioral norms in space.

Contract; it requires countries to comply with the standards set out in the United Nations’ guidelines regulating the prevention of hazardous space spillage and the Enrollment Convention that rules countries to provide orbital details of objects in space.

The U.S. Congress adopted a law in 2015 that allows the ownership of mining resources firms perform in outer space, but there is no such legislation at the international level.

“Why should private firms take risks if legal regulations prevent them from having space mine resources?” Former NASA executive Lori Garver tells Reuters, adding that this type of arrangement will advance space research.

CHINA AND RUSSIA

The Trump administration began preparing the terms of the Artemis Agreement earlier this month. In response, Russian Space Agency President Dmitry Rogozin criticized Washington for excluding Russia from preliminary talks on the deal, and this parallels the US policy in the Middle East. “The principle of the occupation is the same; Whether it is the month or Iraq does not change, “he said.

China, on the other hand, told Reuters by fax that it is willing to cooperate with all parties on the research on the month. Chinese Foreign Affairs Spokesperson stated that their aim is “to contribute more to establish the future of humanity together”.

Although the issue of safe zones was aimed at promoting cooperation, it raised questions about whether it was eligible for the Outer Space Agreement. NASA manager Jim Brindenstine said the following about safe zones: “basically this means: you will stay out of my way, and I will be yours; we can all operate in this space “.

In contrast, Associate Professor Ram Jakhu of the McGill University Institute of Air and Space Law stated that there is a question mark as to who will determine the size of the safe zones. “Safe zones are necessary but can also be abused for parceling purposes,” said Jakhu.

However, NASA’s international relations manager, Mike Gold, told Reuters that the language used on lunar mining should not worry other states, he said. “Among the principles we have put forward, there is nothing we believe states responsible for conducting space studies to object,” he added.

“We hope that the future will be more like” Star Trek “than” Star Wars “through the Artemis Terms,” ​​said Gold.