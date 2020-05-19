Covid’s “fierce” force: “Breaks the walls of the lungs”

The“visit” even those who fight it in the front line: in an exclusive interview with Giornale.it we heard dr. Franco Carnesalli, Clinical Manager and Consultantat the Auxologico Institute of Milan. He too was affected by the virus, fortunately in a non-serious form. He told us how it affects the lungs, from the lightest to the most serious and often subtle forms, of how x-rays and CT can “find out” and what is the only drug that could even prevent it.

What are the damages that the virus does to the pulmonary system?

“Speaking of lungs, the is particularly sensitive mucosa of the bronchi, where Covid often attaches itself causing an inflammatory reaction common to other respiratory viruses but in this case much more conspicuous. The extent of the inflammatory reaction can give rise to light forms of bronchitis or bronchopolminitis without particular respiratory complications, or it can lead to interstitial bronchopneumonia, which affect the “walls” of the respiratory tree “.

In this regard, the Sars-Cov-2 virus often causes these interstitial pneumonia. What are?

“Imagine we have a hotel: the entrance is the trachea, the main corridors are made up of the bronchi, the secondary corridors are the first and second level bronchi. After all, we have many small corridors that end in mini ‘apartments’ with ‘little rooms’: bronchopneumonia normally affects these rooms, in the case of interstitial one, the walls, as if the wallpaper was stripping and the virus infiltrated to break this wall. Inflammation, if very strong, can also lead to an involvement of the pulmonary circulation and small vessels with pulmonary embolisms, also responsible for some deaths, especially in an initial phase in which this aspect was not well known “.

So does Covid also cause lung embolisms?

“The cytokines they are pro-inflammatory proteins which, when produced in large quantities, in addition to redness and swelling on the skin, can lead to the alteration of intravascular coagulation. Platelet aggregates are formed which form the emboli, which fit into the peripheral vessels “.

What are the symptoms?

“They depend on the level of aggression and severity of the virus: some are flu-like like fever, headache, joint pain or dry cough and resolve within a few days. As you go towards a slightly more serious aspect, the bronchopneumonia, with high fever, shortness of breath, headache and widespread pain and cough but without phlegm. There are patients who, in recent months, have had small influences or colds: in retrospect, one can imagine that they had Covid. If it is true that it causes bronchopneumonia, it has given a whole series of flu-like manifestations, with which it has been confused, which have also affected the upper respiratory tract, as can the nose compared to the bronchi, which are part of the lower respiratory tract ” .

Is there a category of people that affects you most?

“I would say no, the virus can strike all: children wear it but do not spread it, from young people upwards all can be affected. What matters is how you take it, even 30-year-olds died, so it’s not just an age factor. Some areas most at risk may be constituted by handicapped people, epileptics, those who have had polio. They are a bit more fragile and could have important damage as well as for the elderly, we do not mean only those who are older but also the 60 year old smoker for many years. But also those who eat badly, those who have a heavy job because they have a physique weakened by other factors “.

We know to be the organ preferred by the virus, what is the percentage of cases found?

“I took Covid too, I experienced it on my skin, fortunately in a non-serious form. As far as I was able to see also with my colleagues, in 90% of the cases the symptoms were essentially respiratory, from the lighter flu-like ones, going as far as the bronchial ones to get to bronchopneumonia and pneumonia “.

Is there a specific therapy to treat the lungs?

“In many patients with the lightest forms such as fever, headaches, joint pain and cough they are treated with paracetamol is paracetamol. There are many, however, even patients who have bronchopneumonia: first of all, it is essential to identify it perhaps with an X-ray or a CT scan. In severe cases, it can be used hydroxychloroquine, an important rheumatic anti-inflammatory that also appears to have antiviral effects. You have to be careful, though, because it could have implications on the heart and must be monitored with some attention. In the more severe forms of bronchopneumonia, at the limits of hospitalization, there are slightly more demanding antibiotic therapies “.

Lately we have been talking about Covid-like cases: buffer negative patients but a CT scan reveals interstitial pneumonia, what can you tell us about it?

“A study published by the doctors of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan shows how, out of 160 patients who arrived at the emergency room with symptoms such as cough and fever, 100 of them had the presence of bronchopneumonia. This means that in many cases it has not been diagnosed, many do not know it. In many subjects studied a posteriori, now cured, bronchopneumonia was hidden with CT, hidden by those mild symptoms. Although there is no certainty that I was Covid, it was certainly undiagnosed bronchopolminitis. It is always useful to have a CT scan to see if a complete recovery has occurred. ”

Is the lung damage seen with CT reversible or permanent?

“It is also related to the starting conditions of a patient, if he is healthy or deteriorated. And then, from the extent of the infection: if it is light, it usually disappears; in cases of resuscitation or intubation, therefore severe bronchopneumonia, it is difficult that all disappear. The famous ones damage on the walls they remain, radiologically we see more or less marked outcomes. Many patients have to do a respiratory rehabilitation to repair the respiratory system that has been damaged. And they must be followed over time “.

Is there a way to prevent pneumonia?

“At the beginning nothing was known. Now it has been said that, in the very early stages or even as prevention, hydroxychloroquine it could be useful, always keeping in mind the cardiological effects. It cannot be given to the whole population but it is necessary to identify patients who are a little at risk where the infection is suspected, and avoid the symptoms and inflammation described above. In any case, the first remedy remains distancing, not having contact with the virus. First thing, don’t get infected. And then, not the drug you can take freely in the pharmacy, it is the doctor who decides it or not. It’s not tachipirine … “