Israel News Gantz: The refusal of Netanyahu – a principled statement for her time



Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Tuesday) first addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, which is expected to open next week, and revealed that he spoke about the trial with Netanyahu himself. He also claimed that the refusal to sit in government under Netanyahu in the election campaigns was "a principled statement of the time.

"We are in a new situation - there is a trial and he is starting. I asked Netanyahu if he is going to trial, he told me yes. Next week I will see," said Gantz in an interview with Ilana Dayan in "the fact." "I believe him, I think he will. He has no choice. I did not come to serve Netanyahu, I came to serve the State of Israel."

Asked if the establishment of a joint government does not serve Netanyahu, Gantz clarified: “The State of Israel without a government at this time is a malfunction. I prevented this malfunction.” He said, “If there is anyone who has profited from it, so be it.”

He also addressed his promise of election campaigns not to sit in government under Netanyahu due to his accusation of bribery, fraud and breach of trust – which even led to the split of blue and white. “It’s not a principle, it was a principled statement that was true for her hour,” Gantz argued. “We are in a situation where we did not win the elections and we are in an emergency.”

