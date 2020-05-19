transpires the title of the new chapter of the Activision series – Multiplayer.it

Call of Duty 2020 could have a title real, according to what emerged in this hour the new chapter could be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although at the moment there are no confirmations and the issue can only be taken as a corridor item.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would therefore be the name of the new chapter destined to go out this fall, awaiting confirmation and above all to understand where the colon and the possible indents are going. The news comes from an Okami tweet, which previously proved to be a rather reliable leaker having given information in advance on various issues related to Call of Duty.

In particular, he unveiled the Modern Warfare 2v2 alpha and various details about Call of Duty: Warzone which turned out to be correct, so given the previous ones we also take this into consideration leak, although obviously it must be taken with forceps.

It would therefore be a new chapter within the Call of Duty: Black Ops line, or a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 according to the alternating trend that Activision has impressed on the series for years now.

On the other hand, a partial confirmation of this news may come from a previous rumor that spoke of the Cold War as a possible setting of the new Call of Duty 2020, in addition to the reports that previously signaled the fact that it should be a sequel to the series Black Ops, by Treyarch.