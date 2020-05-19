Phase 2, Bonetti: “Summer camps open from 15 June. 185 million euros allocated, the highest investment ever in the sector”

Read Also Phase 2, the three-stage plan for children and adolescents: from 18 May activities in the parks, in June summer centers and play centers reopen

For many parents, the date to be circled on the calendar will be that of. After months of schools, playrooms and oratories closed, in three weeks they will be able to accompany the children in the, unless otherwise indicated by the various Regions. The reopening was announced by the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Familyin a live Facebook: “The good news is that summer camps will open on June 15th”. Furthermore, for the reopening in safety, they have been “allocated, the highest investment in this“To be destined not only to the Municipalities, but all to the entities that carry out educational activities, such as volunteering, parishes and sports associations.

“The Dpcm foresees the possibility for the Regions to possibly anticipate or postpone – specifies Minister Bonetti live from the Italia Viva page – depending on the situation of the epidemiological state. This opening can also possibly be done with further ones regional rules and protocols specifications“. Also on his Facebook page, a few hours earlier he had re-launched an interview by writing: “I had promised that we would not forget summer camps, but that we would reorganized safely. In fact, we have given the indications and allocated 185 million euros, the highest investment in this sector in the history of the Republic “.

Minister Bonetti then specified that the summer camps concern “all educational activities, recreational and playful“Organized” in safety “. And he retraced the various stages that will allow to reopen the summer camps: “We worked with the Municipalities, the Regions, the Provinces, with the other ministries, I coordinated a table, we came to the guidelines which were also shared with the Scientific Technical Committee and we had the ok “. The 185 million, he explained, “will be destined not only to the municipalities, but to all those entities that today are in our country, realities in fact educational “. So also to third sector, to voluntary associations, to parishes, to the oratories, to the world of sport. “That is, to all those realities that are part of the non-formal education path, that is, that educational path which alongside the school path is a path of fundamental growth for children and young people.”

Resources to be used, added Bonetti, also for regulatory adjustments: such as the expenses that the Municipalities will have to bear for cleaning or individual devices, but also for the adaptation or use of new spaces “because these activities – he recalled – will have to take place in small groups with a context adequate spacing. We cannot simply replicate old models. ” Resources, concluded the minister, which will also serve to combat the so-called ‘Educational poverty’ in the areas of greatest degradation, “where it is important today to intervene to prevent the opening of social gaps that can no longer be remedied”.

