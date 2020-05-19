Fenerbahçe words for Dirk Kuyt… ‘Trust is too big’ – Sports News

“HOW CAN IT OPERATE A LARGE TEAM?”
Stating that Kuyt, who started his coaching career by running the U19 team in Feyenoord, was very inexperienced, Spaan used the following remarkable words in his article;
“Know yourself” is a very important word. Does Kuyt take this word into account, I don’t know. He is meeting with Fenerbahçe. Dick Advocaat said that Fenerbahçe is ideal for Kuyt. The trust of the old football players is too great. How Kuyt can run a big team right now? Doesn’t manager Rob Jansen warn him about this irreversible mistake? Yes, nothing will happen if his job is left to his manager. ”
“RESPECTING IT IN FENERBAHÇE”
Dirk Kuyt, the former coach of Fenerbahçe, said in a statement he made recently, “Dirk Kuyt will serve in the young teams this year in Feyenoord. He wants to use his coaching experience in Liverpool and Fenerbahçe. Fenerbahçe has a lot of respect for him. There is an ideal environment for him to switch to coach. ” In his words, he became the first name to cause the claims to emerge.
Dirk Kuyt, who played in Fenerbahçe in 130 games in 3 years, performed 37 goals and 28 assists.
