Fenerbahçe words for Dirk Kuyt… ‘Trust is too big’ – Sports News

“HOW CAN IT OPERATE A LARGE TEAM?”

Flash information came from the Netherlands about Dirk Kuyt, who is stated to be on the agenda in Fenerbahçe, who continues his search for coach. In the Netherlands, famous sports writer Henk Spaan wrote that Fenerbahçe’s 39-year-old blossomed nose suggested to train the coach until the end of the season and Kuty thought it was appropriate.

Stating that Kuyt, who started his coaching career by running the U19 team in Feyenoord, was very inexperienced, Spaan used the following remarkable words in his article;

“Know yourself” is a very important word. Does Kuyt take this word into account, I don’t know. He is meeting with Fenerbahçe. Dick Advocaat said that Fenerbahçe is ideal for Kuyt. The trust of the old football players is too great. How Kuyt can run a big team right now? Doesn’t manager Rob Jansen warn him about this irreversible mistake? Yes, nothing will happen if his job is left to his manager. ”

“RESPECTING IT IN FENERBAHÇE”

Dirk Kuyt, the former coach of Fenerbahçe, said in a statement he made recently, “Dirk Kuyt will serve in the young teams this year in Feyenoord. He wants to use his coaching experience in Liverpool and Fenerbahçe. Fenerbahçe has a lot of respect for him. There is an ideal environment for him to switch to coach. ” In his words, he became the first name to cause the claims to emerge.

Dirk Kuyt, who played in Fenerbahçe in 130 games in 3 years, performed 37 goals and 28 assists.