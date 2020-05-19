Relaunch Decree, Mattarella signed the measure | Gualtieri: “Bonus for the self-employed in 2-3 days”

While the Parliament, going a little slow, is still grappling with the decree to guarantee liquidity for businesses, the new provision is already on the way, which has risen in the latest version to 266 articles, which also contains “the babysitter or summer camp bonus” up to € 1200, which you can ask for “from tomorrow”, Gualtieri underlined, but also a range of new interventions for companies, such as non-refundable grants that will not be addressed only to self-employed and professionals (up to 1000 euros in the third tranche) but also to small businesses with up to 5 million in turnover.

Small businesses will have more time to repay the state guaranteed loan Always the small ones, as announced by the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party Andrea Orlando, will have more time to repay the loans guaranteed 100% by the State up to 25 thousand euros: with an amendment to the business decree, which will be voted in the next few hours, the deadline for returning them will pass from 6 to 10 years. And always in Parliament the issue of liability in case of contagion should be resolved, which, will be clarified with a rule, will not exist for those activities that respect all anti-Covid rules for the safety of the workplace.

The regulatory “hole” on the layoffs was bridged The delay in the publication of the maxi-maneuver to deal with the economic damage of the epidemic, meanwhile, has left a regulatory “hole” on the stop to layoffs, already envisaged by the Cura Italia decree and which the government now extends for another three months with the decree. Relaunch: the stop, in fact, “expired” on May 17, thus giving companies in difficulty these days – and until the new decree is published – to fire for justified reason. To those who risked losing their permanent job despite the interventions put in place so far (9 weeks of Cig which will now be doubled, but with only another 5 weeks that can be asked until the end of August, the other 4 between September and October) they also add fixed-term contracts expiring in these months of crisis (which can however be renewed without reason, for the temporary suspension of the Dignity decree).

Now the text will be examined by the Chambers However, now the word will pass to the Chambers that will have a dowry of approximately 800 million for the changes: for sure they will return to the issue of equal schools, for which, according to Minister Elena Bonetti, Gualtieri had made a commitment of up to 120 million . But also on the question of professionals who already complain about the exclusion from non-refundable grants envisaged for businesses.