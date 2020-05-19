Last minute: Contact President Fahrettin Altun-19 against Turkey’s Kovid told the world the secrets of success

Turkey, which restrict travel to countries affected by the virus and was one of the first countries to finally stop completely. We tried to identify the symptomatic at the airports by checking the passengers immediately before the flights were canceled.

Our country did not make any distinction according to which country they came from while trying to protect people from disease. We prevented the spread of the virus by bringing back many Syrian refugees waiting for our black border with Greece. We also took the necessary precautions in refugee camps and before displaced people in northern Syria.

We have stated that while struggling with the coronavirus epidemic with limited resources, the struggle is collective and no country should be left alone in this process. In this respect Turkey, including Italy, Spain, Iran, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia has helped many countries where North was.