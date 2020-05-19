Last 24 hours in the coronavirus outbreak

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

New types of coronavirus (worldwide)Kovid-19) the number of cases approached 5 million, the loss of life reached 323 thousand, and the number of those recovered reached 1 million 940 thousand.

Kovid-19 from the number of patients healed in Turkey has reached 112 thousand 895

The Ministry of Health is located in the website and the Health Minister Fahrettin husband as share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, today has made 25 thousand 382 tests and 1022 people Kovid-19 was diagnosed. In the last 24 hours, 28 patients died, 1318 patients recovered. The total number of tests was 1 million 675 thousand 517, the number of cases was 151 thousand 615 and the number of deaths was 4 thousand 199. The total number of patients in intensive care unit was recorded as 882, the number of patients connected to the respiratory device 455 and the number of recovered patients was recorded as 112 thousand 895.

“There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases”

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca“There is a decrease in the expected number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. distance.” used expressions.

In the US, the number of cases rose to 1 million 560 thousand 766

According to the “Worldometer” site, in the USA, which was most affected by the epidemic, the number of cases increased to 1 million 560 thousand 766, the loss of life exceeded 92 thousand and the number of healed exceeded 360 thousand.

Research in the country revealed that following the “stay at home” instruction during the outbreak prevented more than 230 thousand deaths.

The Jewish school, which was determined to continue education in New York without complying with outbreak prohibitions, was closed.

With canada USA Restrictions on border crossings between the two were reported to be extended until 21 June.

The loss of life in England increased to 35 thousand 341 and the total number of cases to 248 thousand 818. In the Kovid-19 tests carried out for football players and club employees in the Premier League, 6 people were infected with the virus.

The operators of the nursing homes, where about 15 thousand people died due to Kovid-19, blamed the British government for this.

In Italy, the number of people who died due to Kovid-19 rose to 32 thousand 169, while the total number of cases rose to 226 thousand 699. A total of 129 thousand 401 people have also recovered in the country.

Russian Prime Minister returned to office

While the loss of life in Spain increased to 27,778, the number of cases was 278 thousand 803 and the number of healed was 196 thousand 958.

The loss of life due to Kovid-19 in France increased to 28 thousand 239, Number of cases It was announced as 180 thousand 809. 62 thousand 563 people recovered in the country.

While the loss of life in Russia increased to 2 thousand 837, the number of cases was 299 thousand 941. The number of healing increased to 76 thousand 130.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for Kovid-19 and returned to his job.

In Brazil, which has become the epicenter of the epidemic in South America, the loss of life rose to 17 thousand 509, while the number of cases was recorded as 262 thousand 545 and the number of healed as 100 thousand 459.

Tournament for healthcare professionals from Europe’s football clubs

Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany) and Inter (Italy), one of the important clubs of European football, decided to organize a triple tournament to support the health workers affected by the epidemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Kovid-19 outbreak with the prime ministers of countries in the Visegrad Group and issues related to the European Union (EU).

Mosques, which have been closed since March 13 in Denmark, were reopened for worship.

In Czech Republic, the obligation to use masks for office workers was removed, provided that people who had to work at a very hot temperature comply with the social distance rule.

Masjid al-Aqsa will be opened for worship after Ramadan Feast

It was announced that the Masjid al-Aqsa in occupied East Jerusalem will be opened for worship after the Eid al-Fitr.

The obligation to wear a mask brought against the epidemic in Israel was temporarily lifted due to the heat wave affecting the country.

Jordan and Tunisia decided to have the feast prayer at home as part of the outbreak measures.

The highest number of Kovid-19 cases were detected in the Republic of South Africa in the last 24 hours.

In Chile, four ministers who contacted them quarantined after half of the Senate entered quarantine because they contacted three senators, who had a positive Kovid-19 test.

Commercial activities in Qatar were suspended until May 30.

The restrictions imposed on the outbreak in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, were extended until June 4.



