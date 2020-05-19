Bags: reversal in sight after excesses. Eur / Usd at the end of the rebound

The euro-dollar came to touch the area of ​​1.10 only to then go back, in the aftermath of the Franco-German proposal on the Recovery fund. What to expect now?

Below is the interview with Emanuele Rigo, General Manager of Newtraderlab, to whom we asked some questions about currencies, some commodities and the expected scenarios for the stock exchanges.

For the moment we are seeing a return of the euro-dollar after the enthusiasm of the morning.

Surely the Recovery fund is one of those important elements, which we also talked about in previous interviews, to shake the weakness of the single currency upwards.

The fact that the cross was unable to regain 1.10 confirms that we are in a very extreme side, because it has been going on since the end of March.

At least for the moment I expect a continuation of this phase of trading, range, with a central point around area 1.09.

The prospective data published this morning were good and I refer to the German Zew index, but it is not only Germany that is part of the euro area, but also several countries that have other difficulties.

For the moment, the lateral phase of the exchange rate remains, even if we have returned to a situation of greater relative strength of the single currency compared to the greenback.

From a fundamental point of view, however, it is very difficult for the cross to come out of the trading range with conviction.

Regardless of the news that can positively affect one or the other currency, there is a tendency not to upset exchange rates too much, especially on macro economic areas.

In this delicate phase, a devaluation or a revaluation could mean additional, unnecessary losses on the economic front.

I therefore do not expect the euro-dollar to go beyond the 1.10 area in the short term, it being understood that there are positive factors for the single currency, but not such as to allow it to decisively exceed 1.10.

At the same time, I do not foresee big falls, because the element of the Recovery Fund is undoubtedly solid and should contain any bearish pressures.

Gold is lengthening the pace above $ 1,700. Are there conditions for further hikes in the short term?

Speaking of gold, I see it on the upside or that in any case confirms a certain relative strength.

After having reported the 1,725 ​​and 1,740 dollars as guard levels, once the latter obstacle was overcome we saw an increase of up to 1,765 dollars, from which, however, a reversal started with the return of confidence on the stock.

Gold, however, has not fallen below $ 1,730 / 1,725 ​​so it is confirming the phase of strength and its alternativity with the American Fed Funds which are near 0.

At least throughout phase 2 I still expect relative strength for gold which could extend the pace even up to the $ 1,800 area.

Oil is recovering from a very full-bodied recovery. What scenarios can be hypothesized now?

For oil, the market instability phase, therefore problems in storage, cuts promised and not made by the countries that had signed the agreement, diminished the situation that occurred last month.

There has been a progressive improvement in prices, with some stability and now the first level to be put under the lens is that of 35 dollars.

The upward pressures are certainly greater than the downward pressures at this stage, because the economy is slowly recovering.

In light of what has been said so far, what indications can you give us for the stock exchanges?

Taking as reference the most representative index in the world, the S & P500, we are in the trading range, therefore without infamy or praise.

The index moves between 2,750 and 2,950 points, but sooner or later this trend will have to deal with reality.

The euphoria and gradually the introduction of liquidity have ceased, we will see a return to the evaluations.

For the moment, everything is frozen, so we are in a 200 point trading range for the S & P500, without a well-defined trend.

In the short term, a bit of correction is possible, but for the moment no one feels like going short in a decisive manner on the stock indices, because there is a very strong propensity to read positively a piece of news that is such and to respond less. negative to bad news.

The effect is always positive on the stock exchanges, but I don’t know how long this will last.

In summary, some correction after excess is possible, but I expect a continuation of this phase of relative strength.