Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL with SoC Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765 for Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL

We have known for a few weeks thatisthey should be mid-range smartphones, but now it is David Ruddock, reliable and authoritative source, to put the dots on the i.

He, with a short as explanatory tweet, claims that Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL will be powered by the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, although for now they are leaked information from one of its sources:



Can confirm via my own source that the Pixel 5 will use a Snapdragon 765. No phone with a top tier CPU from Google this year.

Ruddock therefore not only confirms Google’s willingness to save on the mobile platform, so as to contain the sale price, but also confirms that the choice will fall on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, which is, right now, the right balance between costs and high performance level.

It then seems even more plausible a price of medium-high range, say between 649 and 849 euros, for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL, considering that now high-end smartphones are systematically offered at prices that are around 1000 euros .

The choice, considering that it would lead to a decidedly lower selling price while maintaining high-level performance, could be there, provided that Google does not decide to give up other important components for the Google Pixel 5. Do you agree?