Inter, accelerates for Cavani! Lautaro, Marotta has a favorite. Watch out …

L’prepares to remake the look up front., who preferred to renew with Napoli, the name that jumped to pole position is that of Edinson Cavani.

“The Uruguayan PSG has a high salary but would be arriving in Milan on a free transfer. Cavani had already been contacted by Inter in recent days “, underlines Gianluca Di Marzio.

Much, however, in the attack by Inter depends on Lautaro Martinez: “The contacts between the two companies are constant but there is still distance on the cash figure that Barcelona has put on the plate to bring the number 10 to Catalonia. The Spaniards do not want to pay the player’s 111 million clause in full, but ask to include at least one counterpart in the transaction, which in any case proceeds to find an agreement. In this sense Junior Firpo he passed it Semedo in the approval rate of Inter, but there is still the gap to be filed on the respective ratings of the players “.

The surprise Alexis Sanchez

“Be careful also to Alexis Sanchez. Chilean he wants to play his cards in the season finale to try to convince the Nerazzurri officials to confirm it in the next season “.

(Source: Gianlucadimarzio.com)