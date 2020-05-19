Kobe Bryant’s words made Survivor Mert crazy!

One of the legendary names of NBA and world basketball, Kobe Bryant died in January after a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna Bryant and 7 others.

Later, the contract between Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa appeared, and it turned out that the duo made an agreement not to board the same aircraft together.

In a statement close to his family, Bryant said that he was trying not to board the helicopter with his wife Vanessa at the same time and said, “In this way, his wife Vanessa and their daughter Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri, born in June 2019, survived.”

There were interesting moments during the helicopter award, which was won in the last part of Survivor.

Mert and Yunus Emre, one of the competitors in the same team, got on a helicopter together.

KOBE TELLS BRYANT …

When Emre told about the memories about Kobe Bryant, Mert got very angry at it.

I WILL DO VERY HIGHLY

Mert, who is afraid of heights and said that he was afraid when he got on the plane, said, “This is the first time I get on the helicopter. This is Emre. Emre. I will do very badly.”

DO YOU REMEMBER AĞABEY KOBE IS DEAD?

Mert, Emre said to him, “Remember, Brother Kobe Bryant is dead or something.” He explained that he said. Survivor Mert’s words mixed with his joke were as follows;

I FEAR THE AIRCRAFT

I said, “I think we’ll get off as soon as possible, hopefully. There is fear of heights. When I get on the plane, I’m afraid, Emre shut up, I said I’ll throw you down. It was very nervous for me.”

TO HAVE MORE TIME WITH FAMILY

Kobe described how Los Angeles used helicopters to spend more time on the overwhelming traffic and family …

In an interview with Kobe Bryant, “When I went by car, I was staying in traffic for 2 hours. As such, I was missing things like my daughters’ school shows. In this intensity, I had to find a solution for both my training and my family. ”

It is stated that Kobe also said that he would only fly with Ara Zobayan to his close circle.