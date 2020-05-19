Reopening of schools: hypothesis of 45 minutes lessons. But the principals will decide

If the working hours of teachers and students cannot be extended, all that remains is to reduce the duration of the lessons. This could be Columbus’ egg for the September resumption: instead of 60, the high school lesson modules could become 45. In this case, every week the teachers would have a quarter of extra lessons available. On a schedule of thirty hours a week, it could be 40 by 45 minutes. If the class divided into two groups that alternate in class, each group would have 20 hours of lessons and the other ten could be made of material and remote works.

Mixed teaching This is one of the hypotheses on which the Bianchi commission is working on the Ministry of Education. The decision has not yet been made, but the Bolognese economist and his 17 colleagues are leafing through the daisy chain of possible hypotheses. That of a mixed teaching, in the sense of half-class in the classroom and half at home, was discarded: technically not feasible because among other things it would require an infrastructure that schools do not have. Not to mention the difficulty for teachers and students in having to relate to people in presence and in connection.