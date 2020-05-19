Reopening of schools: hypothesis of 45 minutes lessons. But the principals will decide

If the working hours of teachers and students cannot be extended, all that remains is to reduce the duration of the lessons. This could be Columbus’ egg for the September resumption: instead of 60, the high school lesson modules could become 45. In this case, every week the teachers would have a quarter of extra lessons available. On a schedule of thirty hours a week, it could be 40 by 45 minutes. If the class divided into two groups that alternate in class, each group would have 20 hours of lessons and the other ten could be made of material and remote works.
Mixed teaching
This is one of the hypotheses on which the Bianchi commission is working on the Ministry of Education. The decision has not yet been made, but the Bolognese economist and his 17 colleagues are leafing through the daisy chain of possible hypotheses. That of a mixed teaching, in the sense of half-class in the classroom and half at home, was discarded: technically not feasible because among other things it would require an infrastructure that schools do not have. Not to mention the difficulty for teachers and students in having to relate to people in presence and in connection.
The missing spaces
The hypothesis remains for the principals to look for new spaces in the areas close to schools to set up classrooms or laboratories to be able to work safely with groups of students. They, the school managers, will have to manage all the details of the recovery in their schools: they will be left with a great deal of freedom to interpret the indications but also a great deal of responsibility. In the next few days Patrizio Bianchi will meet Minister Azzolina to present her first results: much to depend on the safety protocol that the Ministry of Health will have to elaborate in the coming weeks.
