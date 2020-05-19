Hebrew News – Corona effect: 50% reduction in arrests along the US-Mexico border

Corona Effect: A 50% reduction in arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border

Immigration authorities data indicate some 16,000 infiltrators were arrested along the southern border during the previous month. Besides being the largest decline recorded in a single month since 2000, it is also the first time in three years that the number of infiltrators detained at a limit of less than 20,000

The number of infiltrators arrested along the U.S.-Mexico border soon fell by half between March and April, due to the Corona crisis that led to the joint border closure between the two countries (except for vital movements).

Illustration (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C. CC, which looked at the data released by federal immigration authorities, arrested or deported 15,862 people detained on the southern border during April, a 47% decrease from the previous month.

In addition to being the largest decline recorded in a single month since 2000, it is also the first time in three years that the number of infiltrators arrested at the border is less than 20,000. Beyond that, as compared to April 2019 data, it can be seen that this year saw a rather dramatic decline, about 84%, compared to some 100,000 detainees and deportees registered this month.

As noted, many have pointed to the fact that the United States has closed its continental borders as the main cause of decline, but keep in mind that most infiltrators do not pass official border crossing positions (except for those aiming to gain refugee status), so closing the border does not explain the phenomenon.

California border crossing, just days before it closed (Photo: Shutterstock)

What may explain the decline is the closure of borders in most Central American countries: Beyond Mexico that closed its southern border, countries such as Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have chosen to align with the resolution and have also closed the borders. As a result, the migrants’ journey became even more difficult and difficult.

In addition, it should be mentioned that in March, President Trump signed an executive order granting the immigration authority the authority to expel an infiltrator almost immediately (either to the country from which he attempted to enter the United States, Mexico, or the last state legally residing). Health as a reason for formulating the policy, however, some argue that it is exploiting the crisis to advance a political agenda. One way or another, this policy seems to have deterred many from trying to enter the United States.

Moreover, it is important to clarify that the decrease in the number of infiltration attempts in the US began as early as last year, and in fact between October 2019 and April 2020 this figure decreased by 55%, compared with the same period the previous year.